WATCH: Trump Honors US Soldier Who Boldly Defied Nazis and Saved 200 Jewish Troops

President Donald Trump posthumously honored Army Sergeant Roddie Edmonds on Monday for a daring maneuver that saved hundreds of Jewish soldiers from “certain death” at the hands of the Nazis in World War II.

Trump recounted the courageous story while awarding Edmonds and two other service members the Medal of Honor during a White House ceremony on Monday. The president said Edmonds was full of “vim and vinegar” when he enlisted in 1941 and later fought in the Battle of the Bulge — “that was a big one,” Trump added.

Edmonds and his 1,200-man unit “fought valiantly” before they were finally overcome by Nazi forces and captured. That’s where Edmonds was asked to separate Jewish soldiers from the other American prisoners of war — an order he defied by bravely declaring “We are all Jews here.”

The answer enraged the Nazis, but ultimately saved 200 Jewish troops, Trump said.

Here is how he told the story:

On July 26th, 1945 a Nazi SS officer issued an order over the camp loudspeaker, loud and strong. He said that only American Jews were to show up to roll call following this morning. He added “All who disobey this order will be shot immediately.” There were more than 200 Jewish American soldiers in the camp and Roddie knew their separation from the group would mean certain death. So that night he summoned his team and devised a plan. The next morning, all 1,200 American men fell in line together, shoulder to shoulder. Enraged, the Nazi commandant rushed forward, drew his Luger pistol, and pressed the barrel between Sergeant Edmond’s eyes. He barked at Roddie: “They cannot all be Jews!” He screamed loud and again and again, and staring straight back into the raging face of evil, Sergeant Edmonds replied fearlessly, “We are all Jews here.” The Nazi officer lowered his weapon, and the soldiers erupted in cheers. With total disregard for his own life. Roddie saved over 200 of his fellow service members. Their camp was liberated two months later.

Trump then had Edmonds’s son Chris stand up and receive applause from the crowd. Sergeant Edmonds died in 1985 at the age of 65.

The president honored him and the other Medal of Honor recipients shortly after sharing an update on the strikes against Iran.

Trump outlined a few objectives, including “destroying Iran’s missile capabilities” and “annihilating their Navy.” He said the U.S. had already knocked out 10 Iranian ships.

“They’re at the bottom the sea,” Trump said.

