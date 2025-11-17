‘F*cking Bad Idea!’ UFC’s Dana White Predicts Brutal Loss for Jake Paul in Fight With Top Heavyweight Boxer

UFC President Dana White does not like Jake Paul’s chances in his recently announced fight against top heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua.

On Monday morning, the YouTuber-turned-pro-boxer announced the fight with Joshua following days of speculation. The heavyweight bout will take place at Miami’s Kaseya Center on December 19. Following a recent trend of high-profile fights — beginning with Paul’s disastrous matchup against Mike Tyson — the Paul-Joshua fight will be broadcast live on Netflix. The Tyson fight was globally panned due to a litany of technical issues that prevented many from even watching it. Those that did watch it were subjected to a predictably weak performance from the once-great Tyson.

Yes, it’s real. JAKE PAUL vs ANTHONY JOSHUA will go head to head in a pro heavyweight fight LIVE only on Netflix. Friday December 19. #JakeJoshua pic.twitter.com/OSx2H6IKx4 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) November 17, 2025

Since Paul became a professional boxer, the most common criticism has been his choice of opponent. While he sports a record of 12-1, his wins largely consist of fights against UFC fighters well past their prime and out of their element. Then there was the matter of Tyson, who’s more than 30 years older than Paul.

Paul’s lone fight against against an active boxer — cruiserweight Tommy Fury — resulted in a split-decision loss.

Should the fight actually happen, Joshua will be a significant leap for Paul in terms of opponent quality. The 36-year-old is widely regarded as one of the best British fighters of all time.

Before the fight had been made official, White was asked at a UFC press conference Saturday night about it potentially happening. White predicted it would be a long night for Paul.

“That’s a fucking bad idea,” White said. “That’s a bad idea. But let me tell you what: a lot of people will watch that one.”

Asked if he’d also watch, White said, “Sure.”

“You know what everybody’s tuning in for on that one,” White continued. “I think everybody’s gonna get what they’ve finally been waiting for.”