Trump Now Says He Would Sign Bill to Release Epstein Files, Wildly Calls it a ‘Democrat Problem’

NBC White House correspondent Garrett Haake asked President Donald Trump on Monday if he would sign the bill to release the Epstein Files now that he no longer opposes Republicans voting for it.

“I just want to clarify something you posted on Truth Social last night. You urged House Republicans to vote in favor of this Epstein release bill they’re going to vote on tomorrow. I just wanted to be super clear on your position. Do you want to see that pass the Senate? Would you sign that bill if it gets to your desk?” Haake asked, noting Trump’s flip-flop on the bill.

“I do want to say, here’s what I want. We have nothing to do with Epstein. The Democrats do. All of his friends were Democrats. You look at this Reid Hoffman, you look at Larry Summers, Bill Clinton—they went to his island all the time, and many others. They’re all Democrats,” he replied, adding:

All I want is for people to recognize a great job that I’ve done on pricing, on affordability, because we brought prices way down, but they go way lower, on energy, on ending eight wars, and another one coming pretty soon, I believe. We’ve done a great job, and I hate to see that deflect from the great job we’ve done. So I’m all for it. You know, we’ve already given 50,000 pages—you do know that. Unfortunately, like with the Kennedy situation, with the Martin Luther King situation, not to put Jeffrey Epstein in the same category, but no matter what we give, it’s never enough. You know, with Kennedy, we gave everything and it wasn’t enough. With Martin Luther King, we gave everything and it’s never enough. We’ve already given, I believe, the number is 50,000 pages—50,000 pages. And it’s just a Russia, Russia, Russia hoax as it pertains to the Republicans now. I believe that many of the people that were—some of the people that were mentioned are being looked at very seriously for their relationship to Jeffrey Epstein, but they were with him all the time. I wasn’t. I wasn’t at all. And we’ll see what happens. What I just don’t want Epstein to do is detract from the great success of the Republican Party, including the fact that the Democrats are totally blamed for the shutdown. You know, they cost our country hundreds of billions of dollars with that and a lot of inconvenience. So I’m for… They can do whatever they want. We’ll give them everything.

Haake interjected, asking Trump if he would sign the bill.

“Sure, I would. Let the Senate look at it, let anybody look at it, but don’t talk about it too much because honestly I don’t want to take it away from us. It’s really a Democrat problem. The Democrats were Epstein’s friends,” Trump replied.

