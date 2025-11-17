If you were planning on spending a bit more on holiday gifts this year, thanks to President Donald Trump’s proposed $2,000 tariff rebate checks, you should probably hang tight.

The president, while taking questions from reporters inside the Oval Office on Monday, shared a rough timeframe for when most Americans can expect a check. In short: they won’t be going out until mid-2026 — at the earliest.

“We will be issuing dividends later on… probably the middle of next year, a little bit later than that,” Trump said. “Thousands of dollars for individuals of moderate income, middle income.”

His answer came a few days after he said the checks would be going out “next year,” but he did not have a date in mind when asked about it aboard Air Force One.

Trump’s answer on Monday came after Wall Street Journal reporter Brian Schwartz asked the president if he was “ruling out” more tariff exemptions moving forward; the president slashed tariffs on a number of foods, including beef and coffee, on Friday.

The president rolled out his “liberation day” tariff plan in early April. Those tariffs are now under scrutiny from the Supreme Court, with the case focused on a 1977 law that says presidents have the ability to “regulate” imports. Trump has argued tariffs are critical, not only to make sure the U.S. is not getting “ripped off,” but as a national security measure. He reiterated his stance on Monday.

“If we didn’t have tariffs, this nation would be in serious trouble. We have taken in tremendous amounts of money,” Trump said. “And you know what’s more important that that? We have protected our businesses from being raided, like we did with the chip business. Now we’re bringing ’em all back.”

One person who is optimistic that the president will prevail is Howard Lutnick. The commerce secretary predicted the Supreme Court will side with Trump during a recent appearance on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show.

