Lane Kiffin Trashed by Personalities From Fox News, CNN and Everyone in Between: ‘No Cure for Narcissistic Personality Disorder’
Lane Kiffin’s abrupt departure from Ole Miss was such massive news that it sent the political media landscape into a bizarrely unifying frenzy.
On Sunday, Kiffin confirmed weeks of speculation when he announced he was leaving his position as the university’s head football coach. He left the job to take over at LSU, which fired coach Brian Kelly earlier in the season.
Making the move especially puzzling was the fact that Kiffin and Ole Miss are in the middle of very successful season. At the time of his departure, the Rebels were 11-1 and third in the SEC. He helmed one of the best teams in the country that was almost certainly going to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff. LSU, on the other hand, was just 7-5.
In his statement, Kiffin claimed he wanted to finish the season, but his request was denied.
Unsurprisingly, the sports world erupted over the news; but Kiffin’s move appeared to send shockwaves across all industries. Fox & Friends co-host Griff Jenkins slammed the coach for “abandoning exceptional athletes at the height of their college careers when it mattered most.”
NBC News chief data analyst Steve Kornacki also questioned Kiffin’s decision, arguing the coach already had what he was looking for at Ole Miss.
“He coaches in the best conference in the country and has led his team to an 11-1 record,” Kornacki tweeted. “A playoff berth is assured. A good seed and a home game await. Now, finally, he can pursue his goal of winning a national title…by lining up a new job with a conference rival.”
Frequent CNN guest Bakari Sellers trashed LSU for the move, implying the hirings of Kelly and Kiffin were hypocritical for programs wanting players “with good character.”
Countless colleagues agreed with them.
And then there was John Podhoretz, who admitted to being completely out of the loop.
