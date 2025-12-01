Lane Kiffin Trashed by Personalities From Fox News, CNN and Everyone in Between: ‘No Cure for Narcissistic Personality Disorder’

Lane Kiffin’s abrupt departure from Ole Miss was such massive news that it sent the political media landscape into a bizarrely unifying frenzy.

On Sunday, Kiffin confirmed weeks of speculation when he announced he was leaving his position as the university’s head football coach. He left the job to take over at LSU, which fired coach Brian Kelly earlier in the season.

Making the move especially puzzling was the fact that Kiffin and Ole Miss are in the middle of very successful season. At the time of his departure, the Rebels were 11-1 and third in the SEC. He helmed one of the best teams in the country that was almost certainly going to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff. LSU, on the other hand, was just 7-5.

In his statement, Kiffin claimed he wanted to finish the season, but his request was denied.

Unsurprisingly, the sports world erupted over the news; but Kiffin’s move appeared to send shockwaves across all industries. Fox & Friends co-host Griff Jenkins slammed the coach for “abandoning exceptional athletes at the height of their college careers when it mattered most.”

The speed limit in Oxford, MS is 18 mph @ClayTravis – an ode to the great Arch Manning… @Lane_Kiffin had a chance to have streets named after him and enter immortality status on the greatest campus in America @OleMissFB but apparently that doesn’t matter… and now he will be… https://t.co/tJDpK8wZol — Griff Jenkins (@GriffJenkins) November 30, 2025

NBC News chief data analyst Steve Kornacki also questioned Kiffin’s decision, arguing the coach already had what he was looking for at Ole Miss.

“He coaches in the best conference in the country and has led his team to an 11-1 record,” Kornacki tweeted. “A playoff berth is assured. A good seed and a home game await. Now, finally, he can pursue his goal of winning a national title…by lining up a new job with a conference rival.”

He coaches in the best conference in the country and has led his team to an 11-1 record. A playoff berth is assured. A good seed and a home game await. Now, finally, he can pursue his goal of winning a national title…by lining up a new job with a conference rival. — Steve Kornacki (@SteveKornacki) November 30, 2025

Frequent CNN guest Bakari Sellers trashed LSU for the move, implying the hirings of Kelly and Kiffin were hypocritical for programs wanting players “with good character.”

LSU went from Brian Kelly to Lane Kiffin, but want kids with good character. Lol Don’t need to hear anything else about kids sitting outta bowl games, the portal, etc. — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) November 30, 2025

Countless colleagues agreed with them.

At the center of a ven diagram of college football hot takes and “whatever Kornacki says is right,” you’ll find me… thoroughly enjoying this dunk on Lane Kiffin. https://t.co/FQALUjeW9O — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) November 30, 2025

Based on past history, a coach who betrays the entire fan base by abruptly leaving Ole Miss for another SEC school is never going to win a Natty. However preemptive congrats to Lane Kiffin on his election as U.S. Senator from Alabama in two decades — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) November 30, 2025

He sucks. Hopefully LSU also fires him on a tarmac. https://t.co/UpjMBkalqD — Kennedy (@KennedyNation) November 30, 2025

I've hated Lane Kiffin since he screwed over the University of Tennessee. https://t.co/BbhjqOknsq — Lisa Boothe 🇺🇸 (@LisaMarieBoothe) November 30, 2025

Mutual hatred for Lane Kiffin seems to be a uniting force. 🤝 — Lisa Boothe 🇺🇸 (@LisaMarieBoothe) December 1, 2025

Lane Kiffin is that friend in the group chat who has been there since high school, but never really went on a maturing life arc with everyone else, and then she is not in the group chat anymore bc she is so messy and people have real lives, here. https://t.co/8b6OZuMsmA — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) November 30, 2025

And then there was John Podhoretz, who admitted to being completely out of the loop.

I have no idea who Lane Kiffin is. — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) December 1, 2025

—