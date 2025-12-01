‘You’re a Sick Man’: Pete Hegseth Blasted Online After Posting Meme About Drug Boat Strikes

Oh, for the love of Pete!

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth capped the Thanksgiving weekend with a meme about the Trump administration’s drug boat strikes in the Caribbean, and the internet is crushing him for it.

It all started on Sunday night when the former Fox News host shared a photo on X of a mock children’s book cover with the title, Franklin Targets Narco Terrorists.

“For your Christmas wish list…” Hegseth wrote alongside the post.

For your Christmas wish list… pic.twitter.com/pLXzg20SaL — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) December 1, 2025

The Hegseth post came days after an explosive Washington Post report alleging that during the first drug boat attack, Hegseth ordered a second strike to wipe out two survivors seen clinging to wreckage after the initial shot.

“Kill everybody,” he reportedly said.

With the WaPo report in mind, many attacked Hegseth for celebrating what may be perceived as “war crimes:”

To make fun of the killing of people, when you have the power to stop them and do a true interrogation and actually make sure you know what they do and whom the higher up’s are..is so sad. https://t.co/zLa00BI6mB — Chef José Andrés 🕊️🥘🍳 (@chefjoseandres) December 1, 2025

I fixed it for you https://t.co/dy9cWyXbRa pic.twitter.com/d4KymRXopH — Congresswoman Sara Jacobs (@RepSaraJacobs) December 1, 2025

👀 Hegseth flipping the bird to his critics tonight. Saying, essentially, sorry I'm not sorry… For all those speculating this weekend that maybe hes on the outs, this sure doesn't look like the posture of a guy worried abt job security! He's doubling down. https://t.co/xPb8mmD6y0 — Rachael Bade (@rachaelmbade) December 1, 2025

Are we going to be a country that lets a person meme and shitpost his way out of accountability for alleged war crimes, or do some things still matter? https://t.co/AWdJ8RbJeK — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) December 1, 2025

You’re a sick man — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) December 1, 2025

Would appear that Franklin here is: 1) Not using American-made weapons 2) Potentially running into copyright issues, sort of like a video of Hegseth posted earlier this year that used Metallica music and was later removed. https://t.co/gQn8aMhGzi — Dan Lamothe (@DanLamothe) December 1, 2025

Others struck a more serious tone, like Rep. Eugene Vindman (D-VA), who asked Hegseth, “Is this all just a joke to you?”:

Is this all just a joke to you @SecWar? https://t.co/hvyzN9z4wS — Congressman Eugene Vindman (@RepVindman) December 1, 2025

There’s nothing Christian about war crimes. https://t.co/RPyzs1O2fT — Justin Amash (@justinamash) December 1, 2025

“Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who put darkness for light and light for darkness, who put bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter.” Isaiah 5:20 https://t.co/T7kNlldNEW — David French (@DavidAFrench) December 1, 2025

Numerous Dems have called for Hegseth’s ouster for a whole slew of reasons, including the March Signalgate saga and his “grandstanding” in public appearances.