‘You’re a Sick Man’: Pete Hegseth Blasted Online After Posting Meme About Drug Boat Strikes
Oh, for the love of Pete!
Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth capped the Thanksgiving weekend with a meme about the Trump administration’s drug boat strikes in the Caribbean, and the internet is crushing him for it.
It all started on Sunday night when the former Fox News host shared a photo on X of a mock children’s book cover with the title, Franklin Targets Narco Terrorists.
“For your Christmas wish list…” Hegseth wrote alongside the post.
The Hegseth post came days after an explosive Washington Post report alleging that during the first drug boat attack, Hegseth ordered a second strike to wipe out two survivors seen clinging to wreckage after the initial shot.
“Kill everybody,” he reportedly said.
With the WaPo report in mind, many attacked Hegseth for celebrating what may be perceived as “war crimes:”
Others struck a more serious tone, like Rep. Eugene Vindman (D-VA), who asked Hegseth, “Is this all just a joke to you?”:
Numerous Dems have called for Hegseth’s ouster for a whole slew of reasons, including the March Signalgate saga and his “grandstanding” in public appearances.