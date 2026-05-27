President Donald Trump confirmed Wednesday that he plans to attend a New York Knicks NBA Finals game at Madison Square Garden.

Speaking Wednesday at a Cabinet meeting, the president effectively confirmed a New York Times report stating he had planned to attend Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals. But as the Knicks’ series sweep resulted in that game not being played, Trump says he is now plotting a trip to The Garden for an NBA Finals game.

“I was invited to that,” Trump said. “I was going to go on Wednesday, but they closed it out very quickly.”

Trump professed his fondness for Knicks owner James Dolan — whom he called a “great guy” — and went on to laud the newly minted NBA Eastern Conference champions.

“Boy, what a team!” Trump said. “They win all their games. They have some great players. I think I’ll be going to one of the games. I was invited by numerous people, and Jim, and I think I’ll be going.”

The president added, “It’s great to see it. The Knicks have really suffered for years. They’re doing right now very good.”

Trump has been spotted courtside for numerous games at The Garden over the years. Though he frequently attends sporting events, Trump regularly sticks to spectacles such as UFC and college football — whose fan demographics more closely resemble those of the MAGA base. The potential for a negative crowd reaction for a sporting event in Manhattan would seem to be far greater, given Vice President Kamala Harris trounced Trump among Manhattan voters by an 81%-17% margin in the 2024 election.

Watch above, via Fox News.

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