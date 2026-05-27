Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin took a shot at Sen. Andy Kim (D-NJ) and told him he “probably shouldn’t have been” at an ICE protest where he was hit with pepper spray.

During Wednesday’s White House cabinet meeting, President Donald Trump was asked about protests in Newark, New Jerseym, over allegations of inhumane conditions inside an ICE facility.

Some detainees have reportedly begun a hunger strike inside the facility.

Trump dismissed protesters as “fake” and “paid for,” joking that they all get their “beautiful” signs made at the same “factory.”

When Mullin spoke on the topic, he said only a handful of prisoners have been holding a hunger strike in protest of the specific food they are receiving. He also blasted protesters for gathering outside the facility on Memorial Day.

Kim was among those protesters this week, and video captured him putting his arms in the air while standing between demonstrators and ICE agents.

When pepper spray was deployed at the protest, Kim was indirectly hit.

Kim said:

I tried my best to get between the ICE agents and the crowd as the ICE convoy decided to just go ahead and plow through the crowd, which was just absolutely so dangerous of an action that they were doing. So I remember the pepper balls starting to get shot towards my feet and past me. I did not get hit directly by a pepper ball, but certainly between the pepper balls and then the pepper spray that was happening, I’d certainly had an irritation and burning sensation in my eyes and my throat.

While Mullin was dismissing protesters as “Antifa” and the detainees on a hunger strike, he blasted lawmakers who have taken part in the protests and Kim for complaining about getting hit with pepper spray when he “probably shouldn’t have been there.”

He said:

It shows that these radical left Democrats’ priorities when they decide to go out and protest a detention center where we’re housing rapists, child predators, murderers, drug dealers. And they choose Memorial Day of all the day, of all times to go to go protest something that they say that it’s because they’re on a hunger strike when there was only a handful of individuals that were refusing to eat because they want their ethnic group or their ethnic right food. Well, they go back to their country and get whatever food they want. The fact is we’re giving them the calories they want, this isn’t Holiday Inn. We’re giving sanitation, but for the Democrats and the governor, like Governor [Mikie] Sherrill and Senator Kim and Senator [Cory] Booker, to go out and do something like this of all the days is very frustrating and we see Antifa signs are literally out there. The local police refusing, literally refusing to respond. They barricaded it, not allowing our employees to come in and out. ICE has to go out there, remove the barricade. And then you have one of the senators complain because he got splattered with a pepper ball…I’m sorry, you probably shouldn’t have been there.

Watch above via Fox News.

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