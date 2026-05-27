‘Cuba’s In a Lot of Trouble’: Rubio Dishes to Trump After POTUS Wants Update

Secretary of State Marco Rubio had a concise message for President Donald Trump when the commander-in-chief asked for an update on Cuba during a televised cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

“Cuba’s in a lot of trouble,” Rubio said.

He said the problem for Cuba is that it is “run by a bunch of incompetent communists.”

“Being a communist is bad. Being an incompetent communist is the worst,” Rubio continued. “The country has been taken over by a company that controls 70% of the economy. None of the money goes to help the Cuban people, none of it.”

Rubio added the U.S. will be “talking to” Cuba’s leadership about how to fix its issues — something Trump has suggested previously would mean the U.S. gets to “take it.” Trump said in March that it would be an “honor” to free the country from its communist government.

“Whether I free it, take it. I think I can do anything I want with it, you want to know the truth,” Trump said at the time. “They are a very weakened nation.”

Rubio on Wednesday said something needs to change in Cuba, one way or another.

“We want something good for the Cuban people, and hopefully, there will be a good outcome for them. There needs to be,” he said. “It’s 90 miles from our shores. Having a failed state 90 miles from our shores is a threat to the national security of the United States.”

His comments on Wednesday echoed what he said earlier this month, when he also bashed Cuba for being governed by “incompetent communists” who have run the island’s economy into the ground.

“Their economic model doesn’t work. Doesn’t work. And the people who are in charge can’t fix it. And the reason they can’t fix it is not just because they’re communist — that’s bad enough — but they’re incompetent communists,” Rubio said. “The only thing worse than a communist is an incompetent one.”

Rubio’s parents moved to the U.S. from Cuba in 1956, about three years before Fidel Castro spearheaded the communist takeover of the country.

Watch above via Fox News.

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