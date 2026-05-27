Fox News Anchor Gobsmacked by Trump’s Threat to ‘Blow Up’ New Country

Fox News’ John Roberts was gobsmacked by President Donald Trump’s threat to “blow up” a new country on Wednesday.

During a Cabinet meeting Q&A at the White House, Trump was asked, “Would you accept a short-term deal that allows Iran and Oman to control the strait [of Hormuz]? And would they have to open it immediately, or would you be open to that happening over a period of time?”

“No, the strait’s gotta be open to everybody — it’s international waters. Nobody’s gonna control it, we’re gonna watch over it. We’ll watch over it, but nobody’s gonna control it. That’s part of the negotiation that we have. They would like to control it, nobody’s gonna control it. It’s international waters,” replied the president. “And Oman will behave just like everybody else, or we’ll have to blow ’em up. They understand that. They’ll be fine.”

Roberts expressed his shock over the comments after the meeting’s conclusion.

“The president insisting that there has been regime change in Iran. The only problem: Yes, you’ve changed the leaders, but still the basic theocracy is still in place there. And in the middle of all that, and it really kind of went unnoticed by the reporters, that President Trump became the first American president that I know of to ever threaten to take military action against Oman, saying that they have to behave like everyone else or we’re going to blow them up. I’m not quite sure what that was all about,” observed Roberts. “Let’s go to our senior White House correspondent, Peter Doocy at the White House. Peter, what were your takeaways from this, other than that not-so-veiled threat against the country of Oman, with which the United States has had a traditionally peaceful relationship?”

Doocy went on to mention other notable moments from the meeting before Roberts thanked him and mused, “Well, there’s no question there is something going on in this town. For sure.”

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