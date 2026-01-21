President Donald Trump veered off at his bombshell press conference into a digression on “insane asylums” that included bragging about how his mom thought he could go pro based on his Little League career.

On Tuesday afternoon, the president held a press briefing marking one year since his second term began.

Trump opened the briefing with a lengthy, rambling weave that included attacking Don Lemon, raging about migrants, riffing on the killing of Renee Good, and narrowly escaping the clutches of a “nasty” binder clip. He spoke for almost an hour-and-a-half before finally taking questions.

Trump’s guideline was an enormous binder that the White House entitled “365 WINS IN 365 DAYS: President Trump’s Return Marks New Era of Success, Prosperity.”

In one passage, the president took a detour from his “cashless bail” bullet point to explain what the words “insane asylum” mean. That tangent included a digression in which he proudly channeled a conversation about his baseball skills with his mother:

We began the process of eliminating the cashless bail. Well, cashless bail is where it all started. It’s a disaster. And then other places, I don’t know if it started in New York. I remember it starting in New York. So if somebody comes in, murders somebody, and they let them out, no bail, no nothing. Basically, cashless bail means you just get the hell out. And they go outside. We have one case where a guy murders somebody, gets released, and goes out and murders somebody, two people in one day. No, we got to get rid of cashless bail. They got to pay — got to have bail. There’s a reason for bail. Long-tested. Signed an executive order to bring back mental institutions and insane asylums. We’re going to have to bring them back. Hate to build those suckers, but you got to get the people off the streets. You know, we used to have — when I was growing up, we had in my area in Queens — I grew up in Queens. We had a place called Creedmoor. Creedmoor. Did anybody know that? Creedmoor. It was a big — I said, “Mom, why are those bars on the building?” I used to play Little League baseball there, at a place called Cunningham Park. I was quite the baseball player, you wouldn’t believe. But I said to my mother, “Mom,” she would be there — always there for me. She said, “Son, you could be a professional baseball player.” I said, “Thanks, Mom.” I said, “Why are those bars on the windows?” Big building. Big, powerful building. It loomed over the park, actually. She said, “Well, people that are very sick are in that building.” I said, “Boy.” I used to always look at that building, and I’d see this big building, big, tall building. It loomed over the park. It was sort of — now that I think of it, it was a pretty unfriendly sight. But I’ll never forget — I don’t know if it’s still there. Because they got rid of — most of them, you know, they — the Democrats in New York, they took them down, and the people live on the streets now. That’s why you have a lot of the people in California and other places, they live in the streets. They took the mental institutions down. They’re expensive. But I’d say, “Why does that building have those bars?” Boy. It wasn’t normal. You know, you’re used to looking at, like, a window. But this one, you’re looking at all this steel, vicious steel, tiny windows, bars all over the place. Nobody was getting out. It’s called the mental institution. That was an insane asylum.

