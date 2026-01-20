‘That Was Nasty!’ Trump Has Hilarious Close Call in Showdown With Binder Clip at Bombshell Press Briefing

President Donald Trump had a hilarious close call with a binder clip as he went through what he described as his accomplishments at a press briefing marking one year since his second term began.

On Tuesday afternoon, Trump opened the briefing with a lengthy, rambling weave that included attacking Don Lemon, raging about migrants, and riffing on the killing of Renee Good.

At one point, Trump showed off the contents of an enormous binder that the White House entitled “365 WINS IN 365 DAYS: President Trump’s Return Marks New Era of Success, Prosperity.”

When the president removed a binder clip from the stack of paper, the loud snapping noise apparently took him off guard, and he drew laughs by marveling at the potentially serious injury he had escaped. After the danger had passed, he tossed the paper aside with a loud thud and continued his remarks:

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: It’s a terrible thing. Here’s the book on accomplishments. And this is something. Oh, I’m glad my finger wasn’t in that sucker! That could have done some damage! But you know what? I wouldn’t have shown the pain. I would have gone back. Boy, did you hear that? That was nasty! But I would not have shown that pain. I would’ve acted like nothing happened as my finger fell off. (LAUGHTER). That was a nasty. I think somebody did that. I think it was him. It was my man. How are you? You didn’t do it. I know you didn’t. I know, you didn’t. But here is the uh– Here’s the book. These are all things we have–. I’m going to read a few of the samples. But look at this. Each line is something that we did. Nobody did that before! And it’s big stuff, too. Look, we have the hottest country in the world. (THROWS ON FLOOR WITH LOUD THUD)

