‘Circle of Scandal!’ Joe Scarborough Gloats About ‘Perfect’ Link Between Greenland’s Sovereignty and Epstein ‘Rape Island’

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough mocked the “perfect circle” discovery that the U.S. had acquired what he described as Jeffrey Epstein’s “rape island” – Little Saint James – in a 1917 treaty that “recognized” Denmark’s claim to Greenland.

The 1917 Treaty of the Danish West Indies stipulated that the U.S. purchased what is now the U.S. Virgin Islands for $25 million while recognizing Danish sovereignty over Greenland, according to a new report in the New York Post.

The host hammered the point home in repetition as co-host Jonathan Lemire relayed the Post’s reporting about the terms of the century-old deal, after President Donald Trump’s snubbed Danish claims to the territory in his bid to acquire the Arctic territory and told reporters “the fact that they had a boat land there 500 years ago doesn’t mean that they own the land.”

The remarks came two days after Scarborough marked a month passing since The Epstein Files Transparency Act mandated deadline for the Justice Department’s release of documents relating to the disgraced financier’s crimes and his network, railing against the “delay” as suspicious. Trump’s past proximity to Epstein has been the subject of scrutiny, though the president denies participation or knowledge of his crimes.

Still, this didn’t stop Scarborough leaning in on what he called a “circle of scandal”, interrupting Lemire as he detailed the treaty:

Wait! Hold, hold! So you’re saying that actually the Danish have rights to Greenland today in a large part because the United States recognized that right after a part of islands which contained Jeffrey Epstein’s rape island was part of that deal?

As his co-host acknowledged this “twist of historical fate” was “correct,” Scarborough lambasted Trump’s take:

It’s not because of 500 years, because the Danish sent a boat 500 years ago, it’s because in World War I the United States gave the Danish rights to Greenland for rape island. We can ring the bell. It’s official. It’s official! Greenland for rape island. Congratulations, our Danish friends!

After ringing a desk bell in studio, co-host Willie Geist added that Denmark’s claim was not “arbitrarily because some ships landed” before Scarborough followed again:

Right, right. But we are also bringing up the fact that rape island, which was a part of Saint Thomas, was part of the deal in 1917, where the United States said, ‘you’re going to have Saint Thomas and a couple of other islands that used to be called the Danish West Indies in exchange for Greenland.’ So there you go, Willie. A perfect circle. More scandal. The circle of scandal.

Watch above via MS NOW.