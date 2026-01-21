‘FIRE Her!’ Glenn Beck Delivers Scorching Takedown of Trump AG Pam Bondi Over Handling of DOJ

Glenn Beck unloaded a scorching takedown, dismantling the record of Attorney General Pam Bondi on Tuesday, demanding she “be replaced right now” while accusing her of incompetence and stonewalling on a litany of issues.

In a lengthy monologue during his show, Beck framed his attack not as a matter of personal grievance but as a warning that the justice system itself is nearing a breaking point under Bondi.

“Let me make a case for accountability and action and why patience at some point can become complicity,” he said. “A republic doesn’t die only from chaos. It dies from tolerance of the intolerable. There comes a point when process stops being prudent and becomes protection, and that’s what I’m concerned about.”

According to Beck, that line has already been crossed under Bondi, whom he accused of shielding powerful figures while ordinary Americans face swift punishment.

“I don’t need to bore you with all of the details, but this is the moment that we’re living in right now when small offenders are jailed swiftly, when the IRS will hire 85,000 agents to go over your records, but nobody will talk about Hunter Biden, no one will talk about the Clintons, no one will talk about anybody in power. Those just get swept away when process crimes are aggressively pursued, when whistleblowers are crushed, which they have been,” he argued. “But sprawling massive well-documented corruption in government produces years of nothing but hearings and no results on those hearings.”

He continued: “But people see this pattern and go, ‘The whole system is rigged.’ And that’s the end of a republic.”

The immediate spark for Beck’s tirade was what he described as total silence from the Department of Justice in response to a sweeping FOIA request tied to Epstein-related records, including communications involving Bondi herself.

“Crickets, we have not heard a thing from the DOJ,” Beck said, adding the delays made him suspicious. “When they don’t respond quickly to a FOIA request, it sometimes can be dragged out for a very long time because the government doesn’t want to do it.”

But Beck reserved his harshest language for Bondi’s handling of the Epstein case itself, which he described as “the dumbest thing I’ve ever seen.” Mocking her prior assurances, Beck recalled: “‘I’ve got all the information and you’re going to see it tomorrow. It’s sitting right here on my desk.’ And then nothing. Nothing. Nothing.”

“Why did you say that, Pam?” Beck asked. “Because you were bluffing, because you hadn’t done your homework, because you were looking for press that night.”

He went on to offer what he called the “kindest” explanation possible: “You were incompetent and not ready to deal with it and you opened your mouth.”

From there, Beck widened his indictment to include what he described as Bondi’s failure to pursue accountability across a sweeping range of MAGA issues, from Russia to January 6 and the “lack of prosecutions” against former FBI director James Comey, James Clapper and Senator Adam Schiff (D-CA), repeatedly insisting that the inaction itself has become corrosive.

“If you don’t have a case, say you don’t have a case,” he said. “But don’t just leave it hanging out there.”

“You can’t have a country run like this,” Beck concluded. “And Pam, that’s your responsibility. That’s your responsibility.”

Watch above via YouTube.