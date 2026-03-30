UConn Basketball Coach Goes Viral for Bizarre Interaction with Ref Following Miraculous Game-Winner: ‘Absolute Psycho’
University of Connecticut men’s basketball coach Dan Hurley caused a stir online over a bizarre exchange with an official during Sunday’s game.
The Huskies pulled off an improbable comeback against the Duke Blue Devils in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament. While trailing by two, UConn managed to steal the ball as Duke tried advancing the ball past half-court. Seconds later, UConn guard Braylon Mullins hit a deep 3-pointer to take a 73-72 with just a few tenths of a second remaining. The Huskies went on to win the game and advance to the Final Four.
When Mullins’s shot initially went in, there was understandable pandemonium from UConn’s bench. Hurley was also overcome by the energy of the moment when he locked eyes with an official gave him an intense stare while they were forehead-to-forehead.
Some social media users affectionately referred to Hurley as a “psycho” for the unorthodox move.
Others noted that Hurley was taking a big risk in making contact with the official in that way. In any other moment — or for any other coach — there’s a good chance that move could’ve resulted in a costly technical foul.
The Huskies will face Illinois in the semifinal on Saturday.
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