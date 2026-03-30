UConn Basketball Coach Goes Viral for Bizarre Interaction with Ref Following Miraculous Game-Winner: ‘Absolute Psycho’

University of Connecticut men’s basketball coach Dan Hurley caused a stir online over a bizarre exchange with an official during Sunday’s game.

The Huskies pulled off an improbable comeback against the Duke Blue Devils in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament. While trailing by two, UConn managed to steal the ball as Duke tried advancing the ball past half-court. Seconds later, UConn guard Braylon Mullins hit a deep 3-pointer to take a 73-72 with just a few tenths of a second remaining. The Huskies went on to win the game and advance to the Final Four.

When Mullins’s shot initially went in, there was understandable pandemonium from UConn’s bench. Hurley was also overcome by the energy of the moment when he locked eyes with an official gave him an intense stare while they were forehead-to-forehead.

Some social media users affectionately referred to Hurley as a “psycho” for the unorthodox move.

this angle is crazy. Hurley is a physcopath lmaooo pic.twitter.com/6MOrv4Akp1 — E.A.🤴🏾 (@crashoutking1) March 30, 2026

I can’t stop watching it. How can you not love this absolute psycho https://t.co/K1uQr4Y3Ji — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) March 30, 2026

1. Danny Hurley is a psycho – the fact that this is him celebrating is incredible lol 2. Should be a tech for sure

3. Happy the ref didn't call it bc he is a human being https://t.co/nlFUU7BSjV — Ryan Hammer🔨 (@ryanhammer09) March 30, 2026

Others noted that Hurley was taking a big risk in making contact with the official in that way. In any other moment — or for any other coach — there’s a good chance that move could’ve resulted in a costly technical foul.

Couple takeaways here 1. Hurley has the biggest balls on earth

2. I’m glad this wasn’t a tech, the ref understood the moment. Props.

3. This has to be a tech😭😭 https://t.co/kLEOgaptxX — Malibu (@The_Barnyard0) March 30, 2026

Bruh how does he get away with this https://t.co/06eBMa688T — Sam (@Moorelife1) March 30, 2026

Any coach in the NBA do this to a ref and Silver making sure they never coach another game in they life https://t.co/R9Hograjgh — Smiley (@30GotNext) March 30, 2026

Nah that’s way too risky 😭

⁰up 1 with 0.3 left and you do THAT?? https://t.co/TahmUH9xi4 — jose ☔️ (@KlayForTrey) March 30, 2026

Ref is a bigger man for not calling that. Totally could have. https://t.co/E002CaanFC — Matthew (@sponhourm) March 30, 2026

Tech on Hurley and it's all the ref is known for the rest of his life, safety probably at risk for a bit too He was never putting that on himself https://t.co/S756f8aTKT — GFed (@GfedGoCrazy) March 30, 2026

How in the hell does he get away with this 🤯🤯🤯Hurley is crazy af https://t.co/RU6JqiWLow — Nate Lewis (@NateLewis77) March 30, 2026

Doing this to the ref after your team takes a 1 point lead with 0.4 seconds left is diabolical https://t.co/7t2SneMO5w — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) March 30, 2026

The Huskies will face Illinois in the semifinal on Saturday.

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