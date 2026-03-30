‘Reckless’: The View Co-Hosts Dunk on Conservative Activist Advising Women To Have ‘More Kids Than They Can Afford’

The View co-Hosts dunked on a conservative activist who advised women to have “more kids than they can afford” if they want to “save” the country.

“I don’t even know how to explain this story but I’m going to tell you what happened,” Whoopi Goldberg began on Monday’s show.

“The Conservative Political Action Conference, known as CPAC, wrapped up this weekend, and conservative activist Isabel Brown had a message for her fellow Gen Z women who reportedly are the least likely group in America to get married and have kids.”

Goldberg rolled tape on Brown saying, “If you’re not encouraging your children to grow up and have the courage to get married and have kids — more kids than they can afford before they think they’re ready — it is high time to start. It is these choices like deleting our dating apps and quitting birth control pills and saying ‘I do’ at the altar that ultimately trickle down into the political policies that we will see save our country.”

The View co-host Sunny Hostin called Brown’s suggestion, “reckless.”

“I think it’s really reckless to be suggesting that people should have more children when you now know in this country there’s this affordability crisis, and for a two-person household, a married household, you need over $400,000 for childcare. Over $400,000. Most people don’t make over $400,000.”

“So she’s advocating for people to be born into poverty, people not being able to feed those children, people not being able to educate those children, and people not being able to house those children, at the same time when this government is cutting all of the services that would allow people to have families and big families,” Hostin said.

Ana Navarro asked if the $400,000 number was “over the lifetime of a child.”

“No, a year!” Hostin exclaimed. “It’s all over the country, according to Lending Tree analysis. And finally, this woman makes $10,000 per speaking engagement — between $5,000 and $10,000 per speaking engagement. Maybe she can afford to do it, but most people cannot.”

“But, listen to what she’s encouraging,” Goldberg said. “She’s saying, ‘Don’t have any thought about what you’re doing.’ Yes, be thoughtful before you have a kid!”

Watch the clip above via The View on ABC.

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