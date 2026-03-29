‘Utterly Impossible!’ UCONN Stuns Duke With Last-Second Bomb to Advance to Final Four

College hoops fans enjoyed an instant classic March Madness moment on Sunday when UCONN stunned Duke by stealing the ball and nailing a deep last-second three pointer to erase a 15-point halftime deficit and advance to the Final Four.

The wild moment happened after UCONN hit one free throw to bring the score to 72-70 with 10 seconds left to play.

Duke inbounded the ball and got it to guard Cayden Boozer, who tried to chuck the ball downcourt; his bad pass was deflected and recovered by UCONN, and star Alex Karaban quickly passed the ball over to Braylon Mullins, who launched a 35-foot three pointer with 2 seconds left. The shot swished through the net with 0.4 seconds remaining and sent the Washington, D.C. crowd into a frenzy.

“That ball deflected and stolen!” CBS play-by-play announcer Ian Eagle yelped during the mayhem. “Mullins tosses it up — OHHH! It’s good!”

“Utterly impossible!” veteran analyst Bill Raftery exclaimed. He then bestowed his patented compliment on Mullins, saying he had “major onions.”

“March means drama!” Eagle added.

The CBS broadcast showed UCONN coach Dan Hurley raising his arms up and going nuts on the sidelines, while Duke coach Jon Scheyer looked away in disgust and walked towards his bench. Meanwhile, Mullins raised his arms in triumph as his teammates on the sideline jumped with joy.

“Boozer could’ve just held the ball,” analyst and Duke alum Grant Hill said as CBS replayed the play.

Duke had one last chance down 73-72 with a fraction of a second to play. But the Blue Devils had a full-court pass deflected and time ran out, ending the game and their season.

“UCONN still has the March magic!” Eagle said.

The 2-seed Huskies will now play 3-seed Illinois on April 4 for a chance to go to the championship game.

And in semi-related news, hoops legend Charles Barkley ripped President Donald Trump’s immigration policies as a “disgrace” during the pregame show, after watching a feature story on Karaban.

Watch above via CBS.

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