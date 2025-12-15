Vanderbilt QB Apologizes for Saying ‘F*ck All the Voters’ After Losing Out on Heisman Trophy

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia apologized on Sunday for the “disrespectful” social media post he made after losing out on the Heisman Trophy.

The day before, Indiana star QB Fernando Mendoza became the university’s first player to win college football’s most sought-after individual award. He led the Hoosiers to a 13-0 regular season that was capped off with a massive win over Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship. That win gave Indiana the no. 1 seed going into the College Football Playoff.

Pavia, like the other finalists, was in New York for the Heisman ceremony. Later that night, Pavia posted a photo on his Instagram story. The photo included himself and several of his teammates, and the caption at the bottom read, “F-all the voters. But… family for life.”

Diego Pavia’s message on instagram: F*** all the voters.. but family for life. pic.twitter.com/arGq0naWC3 — Dylan Tovitz (@dtovitz) December 14, 2025

The next day, he posted a statement online apologizing for his words:

Being a part of the Heisman ceremony last night as a finalist was such an honor. As a competitor, just like in everything I do I wanted to win. To be so close to my dream and come up short was painful. I didn’t handle those emotions well at all and did not represent myself the way I wanted to. I have much love and respect for the Heisman voters and the selection process, and I apologize for being disrespectful. It was a mistake, and I am sorry. Fernando Mendoza is an elite competitor and a deserving winner of the award. I have nothing but respect for his accomplishments as well as the success that [Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love] and [Ohio State QB Julian Sayin] had this season.

Pavia previously made headlines when he called on President Donald Trump to sign an executive order to expand the playoff bracket and give Vanderbilt a better chance of getting in.