FBI Arrests 4 ‘Pro-Palestinian’ Extremists Plotting to Bomb Los Angeles and Target ICE Agents

The FBI on Monday said it arrested four people connected to a pro-Palestinian extremist group that were plotting to bomb multiple locations in Los Angeles on New Year’s Eve.

Attorney General Pam Bondi, in an X post, said the suspects “planned to target ICE agents and vehicles.” Beyond being pro-Palestine, she described the group as “far-left… anti-government, and anti-capitalist.”

Fox News reported the four suspects self-identified as members of the Turtle Island Liberation Front (TILF), which the outlet described as an “extremist group motivated by pro-Palestinian, anti-law enforcement, and anti-government ideology.”

The group was targeting five separate locations across LA and nearby Orange County, Fox News reported, and were planning on using improvised explosive devices. A fifth person believed to be tied to the group was arrested in New Orleans for allegedly planning a similar attack.

An Instagram account tied to TILF’s LA chapter said the group is dedicated to “liberation through decolonization and tribal sovereignty.” Its account, which has 846 followers, has posts that say “death to America,” another that says “capitalism prevents liberation,” and several pro-Palestine posts that say “resistance is the deepest form of love.”

The arrests come nearly a year after 14 people were killed in a terrorist attack on Bourbon Street in New Orleans on January 1; 57 other people were injured. The ISIS-inspired culprit, Shamsud-Din Jabbar, plowed his rented Ford F-150 truck into a crowd of people celebrating New Year’s Day.

It also comes right after a terrorist attack in Australia where 15 people were slaughtered in a targeted attack on a Hanukkah celebration. One of the suspects was killed at the scene, while another is in police custody.

Bill Hemmer reported on the coordinated IED attacks on America’s Newsroom on Monday morning, which you can watch above via Fox News..