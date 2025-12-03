Vanderbilt QB Wants Trump to Get Involved in College Football After Team Gets Left Out of Playoff in Latest Ranking

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia called on President Donald Trump to sign an executive order that would allow the team to make the College Football Playoff.

On Tuesday, the College Football Playoff selection committee released its latest national rankings. The current playoff format puts the top 12 teams in the playoff, meaning those falling outside of the top 12 would miss the playoff. The committee will release its final rankings after the conference championship games this upcoming weekend.

JMU, North Texas, Iowa and Houston make an appearance in this week's CFP Top 25 👏 Did your team make the cut? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/HcN1rU6KCT — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 3, 2025

Tuesday rankings had Vanderbilt at 14th. At the time of writing, the Commodores had a record of 10-2 and sat in seventh place in the Southeastern Conference. The only teams ahead of Vanderbilt in the SEC were juggernauts like Alabama, Georgia, and Ole Miss.

Naturally, the rankings didn’t come without controversy. Many teams, Vanderbilt included, felt like they were unfairly snubbed. As a result, analyst Brooks Austin proposed yet another expansion to the playoff.

“Screw it,” Austin said. “Go to 16. 4 SEC. 4 Big Ten. 2 ACC. 2 Big 12. 4 at-large bids decided by a computer ranking system. Get rid of these stupid committees filled with justifications nobody seems to understand.”

Pavia strongly agreed. With his team on the outside looking in, he tagged Trump in a tweet asking him to make the expansion happen.

“@realDonaldTrump MAKE THE EXECUTIVE ORDER PLEASE!!” Pavia tweeted.

Earlier that day, during Trump’s cabinet meeting, Secretary of State Marco Rubio joked that Trump should take over college football if Miami was left out of the playoff. The committee placed the Hurricanes at no. 12.

🚨 LMFAO! MARCO RUBIO: "I'm a Florida Gator. But if the University of Miami gets screwed out of the college football playoffs, after going 10-2 and beating Notre Dame, the whole thing should be scrapped and [President Trump] is gonna have to take over next year!" pic.twitter.com/Xg7DzVLl6J — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 2, 2025

