A bummed out Spirit Airlines customer vented she was forced to spend all night at the airport with her three young kids after the budget airline canceled all flights and announced it was immediately shutting down in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The unnamed woman spoke to Fox News correspondent Madison Scarpino about her bad luck on Saturday afternoon. She told Scarpino that Spirit representatives at the Orlando International Airport said they would try and help her out — but that they ended up canceling those plans as well.

“We’ve just been in the airport all night,” the woman said. “First they told us they were going to give us hotels, Uber, and food vouchers, but then they canceled and said they couldn’t give it to us. So we’ve just been sitting here all night.”

She added she had three children with her under the age of six-years-old, which didn’t make the scrapped flight any easier to deal with. The woman said she had to book new flights with a different airline.

Her personal story of travel misery came after Spirit announced at 2:35 a.m. ET it was closing down.

“It is with great disappointment that Spirit Airlines has started winding down its global operations, effective immediately,” the airline’s X post read. “All flight have been cancelled, and customer service is no longer available.”

The New York Times reported President Donald Trump’s “administration started an 11th-hour effort to provide Spirit a $500 million lifeline, but government officials and the airline’s creditors could not reach a deal in time to save the company.”

Scarpino reported Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy blamed the Biden Administration for the airline’s collapse during a press conference earlier on Saturday.

Duffy said the airline was doomed when ex-President Joe Biden’s Justice Department and former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg pushed to block the proposed $3.8 billion Spirit-Jet Blue merger in early 2024. Scarpino also noted Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) pointed out the federal judge who blocked it — William Young — was appointed by President Ronald Reagan in 1985.

Watch above via Fox News.

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