Spirit Airlines announced on Saturday it has ended operations after more than 30 years in business, with the CEO suggesting other airlines are not far behind amid surging fuel prices.

“We are proud of the impact of our ultra-low-cost model on the industry over the last 34 years and had hoped to serve our guests for many years to come,” the airline’s announcement reads.

All Spirit flights have been canceled and there is no customer service available. Around 150 employees are helping to close down the airline and get workers home. Equipment will later be sold off to pay creditors. The shutdown comes after the company failed to get a deal together with the federal government to remain open. The airline told customers they can expect immediate refunds.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced the government is working to, among other things, provide service to customers and help finding new work for Spirit employees.

“In coordination with our airline partners, we’re taking ACTION to bring relief to Spirit customers and its workforce. From capped ticket prices for flyers who need to rebook to employees looking for job opportunities, there’s a lot of information you should be aware of,” he wrote on X.

In coordination with our airline partners, we’re taking ACTION to bring relief to Spirit customers and its workforce. From capped ticket prices for flyers who need to rebook to employees looking for job opportunities, there’s a lot of information you should be aware of.… — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) May 2, 2026

Duffy announced capped ticket prices for Spirit customers and extending travel pass benefits for Spirit employees. Spirit employees more than 15,000 people.

Spirit Airlines CEO Dave Davis gave an interview with The Wall Street Journal that after a phone meeting with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Thursday failed to produce a deal to save the struggling airline with a bailout, he knew it was time to end things and the only way was all at once.

Davis also warned other airlines aren’t far behind his as he blamed surging fuel prices amid the Iran war for foiling Spirit’s plans to get back on track. Spirit had filed for bankruptcy twice in less than a year.

“Everybody burning cash—we just had a smaller pile to start with,” Davis said. “They’re not that far behind us in the race.”

President Donald Trump suggested on Friday that a deal was still being worked out to save Spirit.

“We’re looking at trying to help them,” he told reporters. “Something we’re not looking to get involved with, but if we can, it’s 14,000 jobs. We are– I wish they were driving a tough deal, but it’s one of those things, and we’ll do it or we won’t. We’ll have something for you today or tomorrow.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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