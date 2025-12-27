If artificial intelligence is going to take over the world soon, the least it could do is learn our names.

But that is too much to ask, apparently. Ex-ABC News reporter Terry Moran told the panel on CNN’s Table for Five on Saturday morning that he “got in a fight” with ChatGPT because it will not stop calling him “Joni.”

Moran said he had no idea why it was calling him by the wrong name; at first he shrugged it off, but after repeatedly being called the wrong name, he finally had to find out what the deal was.

“I was like, okay, it’s stupid. It makes a mistake,” Moran said. “Finally I said, ‘hey, I’m Terry, tell me why you were calling me Joni.’ [It]says, ‘because you told me to.’ I said, ‘where did I tell you to?’ It got in a fight. It was like angry. ‘I am programmed to do what you tell me. You call yourself Joni.’ I said, ‘I have never done such.’

Moran added the whole ordeal showed AI is both “dangerous and stupid.”

“And angry,” host Abby Phillip added.

Moran shared the story while the panel was discussing the rise of AI and whether it was good for society.

Phillip said a moment earlier that she was not buying that AI was on the cusp of changing the world.

“I find AI at this moment — despite all the pronouncements that it’s going to take over right at this moment — it’s still pretty dumb to me,” she said. “I think that there are many things that AI cannot do very well.”

When she was asked what it can’t do well, Phillip said “basic stuff.” She then asked the panel if they had ever talked to an AI chatbot, which led Moran to sharing ChatGPT has been calling him the wrong name.

