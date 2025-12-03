‘They Sold Their Souls!’ Fired ABC Reporter Terry Moran Rips Trump and His Cabinet After He Calls Somalis ‘Garbage’

Ex-ABC reporter Terry Moran lambasted President Donald Trump for calling Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Somalis like her “garbage,” as well as his cabinet for not pushing back on the president’s comments.

“They sold their souls to Trump! And this of the cost” Moran said in a video posted on Tuesday night, hours after Trump’s searing remarks.

Moran, a moment earlier, said most members of the Trump Administration — people like Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio — know the president was out-of-line.

“But not a single one, not one, said a word. And they never will,” Moran said.

No human being is “garbage.” pic.twitter.com/WQZF3upAoq — Terry Moran 🇺🇸 (@TerryMoran) December 3, 2025

His criticism comes after President Trump said he does not want more Somalis in the U.S. and moving here from the “hell” they escaped, saying they are “ripping off” the American taxpayer and “do nothing but b*tch” in return. He also said he would be happy to see Somalis currently living in the States leave the country, during a televised Cabinet meeting at the White House.

“They contribute nothing. I don’t want them in our country, I’ll be honest with you,” the president said. “Some will say that is not ‘politically correct.’ I don’t care. Their country is no good for a reason.” Notably, the vast majority of Somali refugees in the U.S. are U.S. citizens and have been here for decades.

The president’s comments followed a report from The New York Times that some Somalis living in Minnesota orchestrated a fraud scheme that, according to federal prosecutors, stole “more than $1 billion in taxpayers’ money.” The president said that report — and similar stories about Somali fraud rings — show Somali immigrants are hurting, more than helping, America.

Trump also skewered Omar — adding to the latest round of back-and-forth jabs between him and the Democratic lawmaker. Omar moved to the U.S. from Somalia in 1995, at the age of 12 — and has butted heads with Trump a number of times since entering Congress.

“For years I’ve watched her complain about our Constitution… how she is treated badly, the United States is a bad place and hates everybody, hates Jewish people, hates everybody,” Trump said. “She’s a terrible person.”

Trump added the U.S. cannot afford to continue to take “garbage into our country” like Omar and Somalis like her. Those remarks sickened Moran.

“Presidents should not talk like that. No decent person should call any other person ‘garbage.’ But Trump does it, not just because he is that kind of man, but for political reasons,” Moran said. “He wants to drag people down to his level, give them permission to become the worst version of themselves, and join him in remaking our country in his image.”

ABC canned Moran in June, after he criticized longtime Trump advisor Stephen Miller, saying he was a “world-class hater.” He has since fired up a YouTube channel, which has about 45,000 subscribers, as well as a Substack blog, which has more than 110,000 followers.

Watch Moran’s comments in his X post above. And you can see Trump’s comments on Somalis in the video at the top, via Fox News.