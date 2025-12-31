Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper Struggle to Operate Large Puppets During NYE Show: We’re ‘Transitioning… Into Drunkards!’

CNN hosts Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen struggled to operate large puppets of themselves on Wednesday as they became increasingly tipsy during their New Year’s Eve Live show.

A little after 10pm, with still two hours to go until the New Year’s Eve countdown, Cohen could be heard slurring his words and remarking, “Anderson and I are transitioning as the night goes on into drunkards.”

The two then took another shot before pulling out large, almost life-size puppets in their likeness.

“Yours looks like he had a stroke. I don’t know what happened to him,” said Cohen about Cooper’s puppet.

Cooper asked, “I look like I’ve had a stroke?” before bursting into laughter, as Cohen replied, “You do… You look very gummy. Like, you look like you have no teeth. Like you lost your teeth.”

“You gotta get your hand in there,” Cooper advised, as Cohen shouted, “My hand is all the way in!”

The two hosts then went on to interview their respective puppets.

Speaking to the puppet in Cooper’s likeness, Cohen asked, “What’s your favorite part about hosting New Year’s with Andy?”

“He takes charge and I make sweet love to him at the end of the night,” answered Cohen in the puppet’s voice.

The CNN host’s joke went down like a lead balloon – failing to receive even a single half-hearted laugh from Cooper.

As Cooper struggled to control his own puppet, Cohen reacted, “He was bragging that he went to puppetry school when he was a kid.”

“I was kidding. Of course I didn’t go to puppetry school!” relied Cooper. “What, do you think I spent my childhood at puppetry school?”

Cohen then continued to interview the Cooper puppet, asking, “Anderson, what’s the number one dealbreaker for a guy that you’re interested in?”

“Um, bringing up my mom or the Vanderbilt fortune,” Cohen replied in Cooper’s voice.

Like the first, Cohen’s second joke was met with awkward silence from Cooper.

Cooper then broke the silence by remarking, “These puppets are hard. It’s really hard being a puppeteer. Look at my puppet, look at his neck!”

Watch above via CNN.