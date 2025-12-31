WATCH: CNN’s Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen Lose It When Correspondent Kisses a Snake

New Year’s Eve got off to a lively start on CNN when resident holiday hosts Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen started cracking up when correspondent Randi Kaye kissed a snake live on air.

Kaye was reporting from New Orleans, where she was talking to a female snake handler on the street. Cooper let out a giant cackle when the snake was draped around Kaye — and things only escalated from there.

“Will he give me a kiss? Let’s see,” Kaye said.

She then kissed the snake and let out a hearty laugh of her own, before saying “It’s going to be a long night.”

Cooper could barely watch because he was chuckling so hard, instead opting to bend over and place his head on the railing nearby. And Cohen could only shake his head and mutter “Oh my God” before placing both of his hands to his mouth in disbelief.

They then pulled it together for a moment and threw it to commercial break.

The snake segment was already pretty amusing before that, with both hosts seemingly getting a kick out of the double entendres that kept happening.

“How do you manage a serpent this large?” Kaye asked the snake owner.

“Sweetie…” Cooper said while shaking his head at Cohen.

“You gotta have a very firm grip,” the snake handler told Kaye.

“A firm grip!” Cohen turned to Cooper and said.

“Okay, alright,” Cooper said, while giving the “wrap it up” signal with his hands.

Cooper then told Cohen there was a lot of “chemistry” between Kaye and the snake lady.

“Randi, you’re very intrigued,” Cooper told her a moment later.

That’s when things went up a level as the snake was wrapping itself around Kaye. Cooper warned she needed to “pace herself” before things swiftly moved to her kissing the snake.

And hopefully Cohen and Cooper have another celebratory tequila shot like they did last year before the night ends.

Watch above.