Andy Cohen Reveals He ‘Black Lighted’ His Bed Before Gifting It to CNN Pal Anderson Cooper

Andy Cohen replaced the New Year’s Resolution with a New Year’s Revelation on CNN by sharing he gifted his old bed to his buddy and co-host Anderson Cooper this year.

Cohen said he was so considerate that he even “black lighted” it beforehand. You know, to make sure there was nothing… uncleanly on it.

“Here’s a fun trivia fact about Anderson Cooper—” Cohen started off by telling the audience, before Cooper jumped in.

“You know what’s sad?” Cooper said. “When you look up at the teleprompter and the only thing written on there is ‘Anderson got Andy’s old bed.'”

Cohen pressed forward, revealing that Cooper was now sleeping in his old bed. “No, no,” Cooper protested. He said he kept the bed, but moved it into a guest room where it “fit better.”

“So you’re not sleeping in the bed?” Cohen said incredulously. “Well then I want it back!”

The CNN broadcast flashed a picture of the “very large bed,” as Cooper put it, while the two gabbed about. Cooper said hen’s old bed is now in his place in Connecticut.

Cooper added it’s a “great bed” and he “sometimes” will sleep in it, but that it just didn’t rise to the level of being his go-to bed

Cohen was fake-dejected by it and told the CNN crew to take the picture down. He then told Cooper he made sure the bed was nice and clean for him by using a black light to scan it.

“I don’t even know what that means,” Cooper said.

“You know on Dateline, when they like show the hotel rooms [and] like what’s happened to them,” Cohen explained.

That really amused Cooper, who let out a big chuckle.

“It was very clean, it was beautiful,” Cohen said, adding he only gave the bed frame to Cooper, not the actual mattress.

“There’s something about sleeping in your bed…” Cooper protested.

“I thought it made us like, closer. That we were better brothers or something,” Cohen joked.

The bed story came a little while after the two chums cracked up at correspondent Randi Kaye kissing a snake live on air.

Watch the two yuck it up above.