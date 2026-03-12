BREAKING: Iran’s New Supreme Leader Vows to Avenge Iranian Casualties and Keep Strait of Hormuz Blocked in New Statement

Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, who ascended to his position after the death of his father, Ali Khamenei, vowed Thursday to keep blocking the Strait of Hormuz, while also pledging to “avenge the blood of Iranians” killed in the ongoing war.

Speaking out in a statement read on state TV, his first since he assumed the leadership role on Monday, Khamenei said he would not stop “avenging the blood of the martyrs” killed in the conflict, and would continue to block the Strait of Hormuz, a key Middle East oil route.

President Donald Trump threatened on Tuesday to hit Iran with a military strike “never seen before” if the country disrupts oil and cargo shipping by laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz.

Khamenei has not been seen publicly since assuming the supreme leader role, raising suspicion that he was seriously injured in the blast that killed his father on February 28, the first day of Operation Epic Fury.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!