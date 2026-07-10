CNN Reports Latest Changes At White House are an ‘Extra Layer of Security’ Amid New Threats Against Trump

CNN White House Correspondent Kristen Holmes reported on the latest in the Iran war on Friday and noted that the latest changes at the White House appear to be enhanced security measures meant to combat the latest threats facing President Donald Trump.

Holmes spoke at length about the current state of play between Trump and Iran. “In no uncertain terms, he stated to them that the ceasefire is over. Well, this does open the door to a number of questions, because one of the things you have to keep in mind here is that there were certain terms of the ceasefire that both sides were abiding by,” she continued, adding:

For example, one of them was that Iran was meant to try and assist ships—or at least not actively attack them—commercial vessels that were going through the Strait of Hormuz. If the ceasefire is over, does that mean we’re going to see more attacks on ships? Obviously, the US in return was going to remove the naval blockade and lift sanctions. We’ve seen them already reimpose sanctions. And then, again, just moments ago, they imposed another round of sanctions, this time on what they called a financial facilitator who controls global assets for the leader of Iran. So the United States seems to no longer be abiding by the rules of that ceasefire. But what does that mean for the actual danger in the Strait of Hormuz? That is something we haven’t gotten to the bottom of yet.

Anchor Brianna Keilar followed up, “And Kristen, in light of all of this, we’re also learning about new fortifications being added to the White House. What are you seeing?”

“Yeah, what I’m seeing is directly behind me. It might look like this is the White House, but it’s actually a giant tarp hanging down, which I know we’ve reported on—it’s a direct replica of what the White House looks like. They actually did quite a good job; I mean, unless you’re looking closely,” Holmes replied, adding:

And this is blocking off what they’re doing behind it, which is restoring columns, but also fortifying the main entrance, adding an extra level of security. So we talked to sources who said, yes, most of President Trump’s projects at the White House are done because he likes the aesthetics. This one is also being done because they need more security. Of course, as you noted, this comes off the reporting that we have that Israeli intelligence alerted President Trump to a fresh Iranian assassination plot. We obviously saw him changing planes and taking extra precautions around this information.

New fencing around the White House was also spotted going up on Friday.

Breaking – the Trump admin has released its proposal to fence Lafayette Square, across the street from the White House. The proposal also acknowledges plans to fence Pennsylvania Avenue, too. https://t.co/ZwkpjRrtPL pic.twitter.com/gYSlEHkSQV — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) July 10, 2026

Watch the clip above via CNN.

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