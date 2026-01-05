CNN Warns Viewers About ‘Disturbing’ Videos While Listing Maduro’s Crimes — Including Murder and Torture

CNN’s Brian Todd warned viewers Monday before playing “disturbing” video documenting the Maduro regime’s human rights abuses in Venezuela.

Todd listed off accusations against against Nicolas Maduro, who has been in power for more than 12 years. They include “arbitrary and unlawful killings, disappearances, torture, cruel, inhumane treatment of political prisoners” and “forced labor.”

Todd then issued his warning before playing the video.

“I’ve got to warn viewers ahead of time about the video we’re about to see. Some of the incidents where his regime just crushed protesters are really disturbing to watch,” Todd said.

The first clip from 2019 showed “armored personnel carriers just kind of running over protesters in the streets of Caracas at that time.”

The next clip showed a “water cannon being turned on a protester, being knocked over there in May of 2017. He was badly injured and then carried away by people there.”

Todd reiterated, “This was what Maduro has been known for for years now, and he, of course, has denied these allegations of human rights abuses, but they are widespread and they come from entities like the United States government, the State Department, and the United Nations. A long, long history of allegations there.”

Maduro and his wife were taken into custody by an American Delta Force team over the weekend and flown to New York City, where they will stand trial on charges of narco-trafficking. The U.S. claims the two co-conspired to bring “tons of cocaine” into the United States.

The defendants appeared in a Manhattan courtroom Monday, where they both pleaded not guilty to the charges. CNN reported that both Maduro and Cilia Flores appeared injured — him with a limp and struggling to sit, and her with bandages covering her forehead — that their attorneys claimed were sustained during the covert operation.

President Donald Trump has said the U.S. will “run” the country until elections can be held, and refused to support opposition leader María Corina Machado, who won the Nobel Peace Prize he felt was rightfully his.

