CNN’s Elie Honig Describes Prison Maduro Is Being Held in as a ‘Hellhole’

CNN’s Elie Honig described the prison Nicolás Maduro is being held in as a “hellhole” after the erstwhile Venezuelan dictator appeared in court on Monday.

After anchor Dana Bash noted that the judge overseeing Maduro’s case had set the next court date for March 17, more than two months from now, Honig observed that it will be enough “time for the parties to start to go through that discovery of the evidence, to file their motions,” and suggested that Maduro may seek a transfer.

“A couple things just to follow up on: the health and medical issues are important here,” he continued. “The MDC, the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn and the U.S. Bureau of Prisons in particular, are infamously horrible at handling inmate health problems. I had to deal with this, wrestle with this all the time. Whether those injuries, however serious they are, One of the goals of people in this situation is to get the heck out of the MDC because it is horrible. So, there’s a way-, there’s a prison about 90 minutes north of the city in I think Orange County called Otisville, which is much better than the MDC. It’s within driving distance of Manhattan. And so there is a move that I’ve seen lawyers make where they’re trying to get their clients out of the hellhole that is the MDC, and into the still horrible, but less hellacious facility up at Otisville. There’s better medical care there. So we’ll see then. Look, the Bureau of Prisons has an obligation to take care of prisoner health and safety, and is really historically quite poor at it. But again, in this case, they better be on top of it.”

Watch above via CNN.