Brian Kilmeade Sounds the Alarm on Trump-Iran Talks: ‘We Can’t Let It End the Way It Is Right Now’

During Friday’s edition of Fox & Friends, Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade sounded the alarm on talks between President Donald Trump and Iran, stressing, “We can’t let it end the way it is now.”

His statement came after hearing from Fox News senior strategic analyst and retired four-star general Jack Keane, who emphasized that Trump “is not gonna make a bad deal” ahead of planned peace talks with Iran and Pakistan this Saturday, led by Vice President JD Vance.

“I know our forces can open up that strait,” said Keane, referring to the Strait of Hormuz, “and protect the ships going through it. People are hand-wringing about a drone here, a missile there… We know how to do this. It’s not that big of a deal.”

“The Chinese are allowed to go through there, the Iranian ships are allowed to go through there, they’re deciding India and Pakistan ships can go through there. Why don’t we decide they can’t go through there?” asked Kilmeade. “We could do this. To leave them in charge while charging people extortion is not something that anybody can tolerate.”

Keane went on to suggest quarantining Iranian ships in the Gulf of Oman “if we continue to have problems with [the Iranians],” before reiterating that “as much as [Trump] thinks there’s a good deal coming… he knows these guys are liars and cheaters.”

“He knows what he is dealing with here,” continued Keane. “I’ve got confidence he is not gonna make a bad deal here, after all the sacrifices that we’ve made… We may find ourselves having to go back to military operations and finish this once and for all.”

“Everyone’s gonna be watching,” concluded Kilmeade. “We can’t let it end the way it is right now.”

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

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