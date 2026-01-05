WATCH: Jim Cramer and Colleagues Tip-Toe Through Segment On CNBC Parent Company’s IPO — As Ticker Shows Stock Getting Crushed

Jim Cramer and his CNBC colleagues had to awkwardly navigate a discussion about the stock market as their network’s parent company had a brutal start to the day.

On Monday, media company Versant became a publicly traded company. Its debut on the New York Stock Exchange came days after Versant finalized a split from Comcast. To mark the occasion, members of Versant were at the NYSE to ring the opening bell Monday morning.

Moments before Versant’s numbers came in, Cramer, David Faber and Carl Quintanilla touched on the impact they could have in this new era of CNBC:

FABER: Well, I was GE for a long time and Jack Welsh; Brian Roberts and Comcast for a long time; and now I’m here for Versant. It’s been a ride, that’s for sure. But congrats to all of them. CRAMER: You played with the team, though, through a series of iterations. FABER: Never had a stock, though, in which we actually may have a true impact, guys. So keep that in mind. As you point out, $8 billion market cap. We are a significant portion of the overall revenue in EBITDA, CNBC, so that’ll be different. It’s not like we could really impact GE back in the day or even Comcast. QUINTANILLA: That was hard, yeah. That was difficult. CRAMER: But we are high-profile. FABER: Yes, Jack Welsh loved us. I do remember those days. QUINTANILLA: And, you know, not to toot our own horn, but the pitch would be, you can’t really tape-delay us. You got to have us live. Our younger demo appears to love all things risk, whether that’s stocks, Jim, a new generation of speculation–

Just seconds after the opening bell, however, Versant wasn’t off to a hot start. When the producers first put a graph on the broadcast, it showed the company was already down 2.75 percent. Just two minutes later, Versant plummeted by 7 percent. (As of this writing, it is down 13 percent, trading at roughly $40.50 per share.)

The conversation then pivoted to Polymarket and the ongoing Warner Bros. Discovery saga. In the middle of all that, Faber did throw in one more brief mention of Versant, before the ticker was taken off screen.

“As you take a look at our parent company trading down,” he said. “Again, as Jim said, there will be — it’s going to be a while ’til it settles. We’ll see.”

Watch above via CNBC