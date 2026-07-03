Adam Sandler Officiates Swift-Kelce Wedding

Actor Adam Sandler officiated pop star Taylor Swift and NFL player Travis Kelce’s Friday wedding at Madison Square Garden, according to reporting from CNN.

The outlet aired footage of the famed stadium, complete with jumbotrons reading “JUST&T MARRIED,” referring to the pop star and her Kansas City Chiefs husband. According to Page Six, the pair “already got legally married” before the Friday festivities.

As told by CNN’s Elizabeth Wagmeister, “Now, here’s something that was not on my bingo card, Erica. Guess who the officiant was? Adam Sandler.”

“I was floored when I saw that,” responded CNN’s Erica Hill.

Wagmeister went on to quote a statement from Swift’s publicist, Tree Paine, reading, “Taylor and Travis did not have bridesmaids or groomsmen. Instead, her brother, Austin Swift, served as Taylor’s man of honor, and Jason Kelce, of course, Travis Kelce’s brother, served as his best man. The ceremony joined both families together and was officiated by friend Adam Sandler. Now, the bride and groom both wore Christian Dior, and Taylor Swift wore Cartier jewelry, and both of their shoes were custom-made by Christian Louboutin.”

Per Page Six senior reporter and CNN guest Carlos Greer, “We know that they’re gonna be partying there until the wee hours, until 2:30 am.” Internal police memos reviewed by The New York Times show major street closures around Madison Square Garden and state that 135 NYPD officers have been deployed to secure the area.

One thousand A-listers were reported to be celebrating inside, with performances expected from musical legends Stevie Nicks, Paul McCartney, and, according to Greer, Swift herself.

“There are film releases set up inside of Madison Square Garden,” Greer added. “So, we know that they are recording. Whether or not it’s gonna be for a documentary or a music video, that’s yet to be seen.”

Watch the full clip above via CNN.

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