Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) told “MAGA voters” concerned about Iran turning into another “forever war” to “stay concerned” and “vigilant” about holding leaders’ feet to the fire, including President Donald Trump.

While speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Burchett was asked if he had a message for “MAGA voters” who are concerned that U.S. and Israeli strikes against Iran could build into “another forever war.” The strikes, which Trump says are part of a larger operation that could stretch weeks or longer, has already taken out a number of high-ranking Iranian officials, including the country’s supreme leader.

The actions have led to backlash among some Republicans, who argue his latest foreign policy actions reflect the opposite of what he sold on the campaign trail when he railed against regime change and drawn-out wars in the Middle East.

“I would say stay concerned,” Burchett told upset MAGA voters. “I mean, be concerned. Be vigilant. Hold our feet to the fire. Keep us honest on that issue.”

The congressman said his advice extended to the president, but he joked it might be better if the president didn’t know he was saying that.

“Nobody’s above reproach. Just don’t tell the president I said that,” Burchett said.

Six Americans were killed in Kuwait by an Iranian drone strike following strikes against the country’s regime. Trump has called for the citizens of Iran to rise up and overthrow the current government.

Burchett claimed recently that the Iran situation is “not a war,” but a “conflict with their leaders.”

While speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Burchett dismissed a call from Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) to bomb Lebanon in an effort to target the terrorist group Hezbollah.

“Lindsey hasn’t seen a fist fight that he hasn’t wanted to turn into a BOMBING RAID, so I just take it with a grain of salt,” Burchett said.

Watch above via CSPAN.

