‘We’re in Another F***ing War’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Unloads on Trump, Asks, ‘What Is Happening to the Man I Supported?’

Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) unloaded on President Donald Trump amid the ongoing military campaign against Iran.

The U.S. and Israel commenced bombing Iran on Saturday amid peace talks. Several high-ranking Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, were killed. The strikes have killed civilians, including at least 165 people – mostly children – at a girls’ elementary school in southern Iran. Six U.S. soldiers have been killed. Trump has said he expects the campaign to last weeks. In one wild admission, Trump said he had a few successors in mind for new Iranian leadership, but they were all eliminated in the bombings.

According to a report in The New York Times, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was instrumental in convincing Trump to act.

The strikes have turbocharged the ongoing debate within the MAGA movement about foreign interventionism. Greene and others, including Tucker Carlson, have said the strikes are damaging to Trump’s “America First” agenda.

Greene appeared on Monday’s edition of The Megyn Kelly Show on SiriusXM, where she railed against the bombings.

I was out there on the front lines for Make America Great Again. And Make America Great Again was supposed to be America First, not Israel First, not any foreign country First, not any foreign people First, but the American people First and our problems. And you know, God bless the Iranian people. I hope they can have a government that is for them and that treats women fairly. But what we have seen happen right now is we seen over 100 little girls killed at a school from a bomb. And I don’t know whose bomb it was, but they’re dead today because America and Israel attacked Iran. So, that’s not really good for Iranian women. And our president is saying that the Iranian people are all of a sudden going to topple their regime. Well, I don’t think the Iranian people are going to be toppling their regime when they’re getting blown apart by the United States and Israel in an unprovoked attack. And yes, it was unprovoked. And Pete Hegseth said this morning, Megyn, he said that we didn’t start this war. But I hate to argue with the secretary of the department of war, America and Israel definitely started this war and you can’t lie that away to the American people.

Greene then turned her attention to Trump:

He already said to The New York Post today that he doesn’t care about the polling. He doesn’t care about what the American people think and he may put troops on the ground. He took a, “Oh, this is gonna be a few days’ war,” to, “Now, it’s gonna be maybe four weeks or more.” I wanna say, what is happening to the man that I supported, you supported? The man that denounced what happened in Iraq? The man that said, “No more foreign wars, no more regime change?” Promised it on the campaign. JD Vance promised it. Tulsi Gabbard promised it. All of them promised it. And we’re a year in, a year in, and we’re in another f***ing war and we’ve got American troops being killed. I think it’s time for America to rip the bandaid off and we need to have a serious conversation about what the f*** is happening to this country and who in the hell are these decisions being made for and who is making these decisions.

Megyn Kelly responded by agreeing with Greene and criticizing Trump’s claim that the Iranian military might lay down its arms willingly.

“Based on what?!” Kelly asked. “So, if that doesn’t happen willingly, just by the grace of God… then we are gonna have to do it, or Israel’s gonna have to do it. And the more Israel fights, the more we have to fight, MTG, because that’s what got us into this mess to begin with.”

Watch above via The Megyn Kelly Show.

