Six US Soldiers Killed in ‘Triple-Wide Trailer’ in Kuwait — Hegseth Claims It Was ‘Fortified’

CNN anchor Pamela Brown brought on International Security Correspondent Zach Cohen on Tuesday to discuss the latest details about the six service members who were killed over the weekend by an Iranian drone strike, including new details about the facility they were in.

“Sunday’s Iranian strike that killed six U.S. service members in Kuwait—they were in a makeshift operations center that one source describes as a triple-wide trailer. So I want to bring in CNN International Security Reporter Zach Cohen to learn more about this. Now we’re learning six service members killed,” Brown began.

“Yeah, the U.S. military is acknowledging the death toll for U.S. service members has increased steadily to six after the remains of two additional service members who were previously unaccounted for were found,” replied Cohen, adding:

And look, we’re also learning that U.S. service members in Kuwait really had no opportunity to take cover before the makeshift operations center that they were in took a direct hit, according to a source, resulting in these U.S. KIAs. And so it’s interesting because Pete Hegseth, the Secretary of Defense, did describe a little bit about the location of these troops when they were hit. But take a listen to what he said yesterday.

CNN then played a clip of Hegseth’s Monday comments: “We have incredible air defenders. Every once in a while, you might have one—unfortunately, we call it a squirter—that makes its way through. And in that particular case, it happened to hit a tactical operations center that was fortified. But these are powerful weapons.”

“So we’re told that this was a suspected Iranian drone strike that was part of that initial wave of retaliatory strikes launched in the early hours of this conflict. But Hegseth also described this facility as fortified,” noted Cohen, concluding:

We’re told the damage inflicted upon it, though, was pretty significant. The source saying that the facility remained on fire for hours after this strike happened. Also told that the walls were completely blown out and the inside totally blackened. So Donald Trump is warning of more U.S. casualties. Potentially, these Iranian drone strikes are expected to continue going forward.

“All right, Zach Cohen, thank you. All right, coming up here in the Situation Room: President Trump now says he doesn’t know how long the war could last. And this morning, there are growing concerns about the strain this conflict is putting on U.S. supplies, assets, and service members in the region,” Brown said continuing with coverage of the U.S.-Israeli operation against Iran.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!