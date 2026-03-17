‘Motherf*cker!’ Jon Stewart Mocks Trump’s Contradictory Statements About War in Iran With ‘Panel’ of Trumps All Saying Different Things

The Daily Show host Jon Stewart mocked President Donald Trump’s confusing and contradictory statements about the ongoing war with Iran on Monday, introducing a “panel” of Trumps to help make sense of the situation.

“To clear up all the confusion about this war, I’ve assembled an expert panel to help explain what the war is actually about in a lucid and clear-cut way,” announced Stewart during his monologue. “So please welcome to the program, President Donald Trump, Donald J. Trump, D.J.T, and John Barron.”

As four clips of Trump appeared on the screen, Stewart asked, “Let’s just start with the basics. There’s been some confusion over whether or not we’re even at war. Can you clarify for us if America is at war?”

The panelists – formed out of actual clips of the president in recent weeks – replied:

Trump 1: This was just an excursion into something that had to be done. Trump 2: This is an excursion, a little excursion, and I think it’s only that. Trump 3: We’re winning the war by a lot. Trump 4: It’s both. It’s an excursion that will keep us out of a war.

After Stewart pressed, “Do you have any sense of how long this is gonna go?” the “Trumps” on the panel responded:

Trump 1: Combat operations continue at this time in full-force and they will continue until all of our objectives are achieved. Trump 2: We won. We won. In the first hour, it was over. Stewart: That was two weeks ago! So the objectives– If we won, and our objectives are met, and that was two weeks ago, why are we still at war? Trump 3: We already won in many ways, but we haven’t won enough.

“Motherf*cker!” reacted Stewart. “So we’re there ’til we win, we’ve won, we haven’t won enough. I’m conf– I’m sorry, we’ve got Don from Palm Beach on the line. Sir, you said the war will end when we achieve our objectives and they’re very clear and we’ve won but not won enough. Uh sir, if you can, how will we know then when we’ve won enough?”

The fifth Trump replied, “When I feel it. When I feel it in my bones.”

“All due respect to your bones, but should we really be giving them more responsibilities?” mocked Stewart. “Seems like they’ve got enough on their plate with the getting you up and down the stairs thing.”

Watch above via The Daily Show.

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