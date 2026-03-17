Lindsey Graham Says ‘There’s No Reason’ To Invade Iran – Except for Part of It

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) offered a curious assessment of the Iran war, stating that the U.S. does not need to invade Iran, but that it should seize a key part of the country.

Doing so would presumably mean a military invasion – and occupation – of Iranian territory.

On Friday night, President Donald Trump announced the U.S. military “totally obliterated every military target” on Kharg, through which 90% of Iran’s oil exports pass. The president said the island’s oil infrastructure was left intact, but added that if Iran does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz, he will “reconsider this decision.”

Some Republicans are beginning to float the idea of destroying or at least damaging the oil facilities on the island to ratchet up pressure on Iran. Others, such as Graham, have floated the idea of seizing Kharg Island.

Appearing on Tuesday’s Hannity on Fox News, Graham said that there is “no reason” for an invasion before immediately telling Trump to “take Kharg Island”:

No, we’re not gonna invade Iran. There’s no reason to. We’re gonna destroy their ability to hurt us, have a nuclear weapon, build missiles to hit America, and terrorize the region. Kharg Island, 90% of their income comes from oil and gas revenue. A hundred percent of that revenue generating capability is on a single outlet. Mr. President, take Kharg Island, this war is over.

Hours before Graham’s Fox News appearance, Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) told CNN that he believes the 2,500 U.S. Marines on their way to the Middle East are gearing up to seize the island. Like Graham, apparently, Sessions said this would not constitute an invasion or having U.S. soldiers on the ground in Iran.

“I actually spoke to some media last night, and I indicated that I believe that what these 2500 Marines of the Marine Expeditionary Force would be, would be to probably secure the island,” Sessions said. “The island is not, in my opinion, boots on the ground in combat circumstances.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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