‘Let’s Just Keep The Guys We’ve Got’: Fox News Host Shoots Down Idea of Trump’s Face on Mt. Rushmore

Fox News’s Brian Kilmeade shot down the idea of adding President Donald Trump’s face to Mt. Rushmore, alongside the images of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Teddy Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln.

Kilmeade’s comments came after correspondent Peter Doocy discussed the congressional efforts to add Trump’s likeness to the national monument.

“Busy July Fourth weekend for our president,” began Fox & Friends host Ainsley Earhardt. “President Trump is going to head to Mount Rushmore today to deliver a speech and to take in the fireworks show before heading back to D.C. for the big America 250 celebration on the National Mall tomorrow.”

Doocy reported from the White House that “the barges carrying all the fireworks were being floated into position, and dump trucks are being turned to block traffic on the roads to the National Mall where the firework viewing area is as President Trump teases remarks that he says will be meant as an endurance test.”

Doocy played video of Trump speaking earlier this week, saying, “This week we look back on 250 years of glorious freedom. And we took so much time and so much effort. And, by the way, on July fourth, it’s going to be approximately 107 degrees out. And I’m going to go and I’m going to make a really long speech. Just to show that I can do anything.”

Doocy continued, “And as Griff Jenkins was just talking about, the president’s big event today is going to be taking the new Air Force One out to South Dakota for remarks and fireworks at Mount Rushmore. There is a bill kicking around in the House of Representatives introduced by some of the president’s pals over there to put his face on Mount Rushmore,” Doocy said. “But, in looking this up this morning, a quick Google showed me that there are both political and gee logical concerns with that.”

H.R. 792 is sponsored by MAGA Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL), “To direct the Secretary of the Interior to arrange for the carving of the figure of President Donald J. Trump on Mount Rushmore National Memorial.”

Kilmeade shot down the idea on Friday’s Fox & Friends.

“Yeah, we ran out of mountain. We can only fit those heads,” Kilmeade quipped. “And we’re out of chisels. So, let’s just keep the guys we’ve got!”

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

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