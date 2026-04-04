Fox News’ Rachel Campos-Duffy couldn’t help but editorialize on Saturday when she heard news of a Democrat senator targeting the TSA’s “shoes on policy.”

“What?!” Campos-Duffy exclaimed on Fox & Friends Weekend as Kevin Corke reported on the news.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) wants the TSA to reverse its decision to allow passengers to keep their shoes on while going through airport security screenings.

Duckworth noted reports that an inspector general red-flagged the shoes on policy after an audit.

The policy, the lawmaker claimed, is “outrageous, unacceptable and dangerous to the flying public.”

“At a minimum, TSA’s failure to swiftly implement corrective action warrants the immediate withdrawal of Secretary [Kristi] Noem’s reckless and dangerous policy that increases the risk of a terrorist smuggling a dangerous item onto a flight,” she wrote in a statement.

Corke reported on Saturday:

A Democratic lawmaker is demanding that TSA reverse its shoes-on policy over concerns it can poses a safety risk. Tammy Duckworth a argue some screening machines can’t detect threats hidden inside footwear like the ones worn by Richard Reid back in 2001, 25 years ago. It’s been nine months, by the way, since U.S. Airports started allowing passengers to go through scanners without taking off their shoes. Reid was an Al-Queda member Reid who attempted to ignite explosives hidden in his shoes on a flight from Paris to Miami in 2001. He was ultimately subdued. This caused the original policy for passengers to remove their shoes at airports.

“I’m going to editorialize on this because I’m very passionate about it, Kevin” Campos-Duffy said about Duckworth’s proposal to go back to the original policy. “Not making us take off our shoes was the greatest achievement of Kristi Noem’s tenure at DHS, I’m sorry. It just is. It was — well, that and the border.”

“A lot of people would agree,” Corke said.

Watch above via Fox News.

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