Trump Reportedly Plots Bigger DOJ Shakeup After Bondi Ouster

President Donald Trump is debating whether to make more changes at the Department of Justice following his firing of Attorney General Pam Bondi this week.

CBS News reported on Saturday the president is “likely to make leadership changes involving two more top roles,” with Associate Attorney General Stanley Woodward potentially being demoted and Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division Harmeet Dhillon being promoted.

The outlet noted Dhillon is a “staunch loyalist” to Trump, before adding the following on her tenure:

The Civil Rights Division has undergone a major shift under Dhillon’s leadership. More than 75% of its attorneys left over the past year, with most of them accepting buy-outs or early retirements, some due to concerns over new mission statements she issued for the office. Dhillon has hewed closely to Mr. Trump’s policy directives, taking actions that have included launching investigations into diversity, equity and inclusion policies at universities, filing lawsuits to prohibit transgender athletes from playing on girls’ and women’s sports teams, and litigating against dozens of states in an effort to access unredacted copies of their voter registration lists.

Woodward, meanwhile, is the No. 3 official at the Justice Department. But his days could be numbered in that role, with CBS reporting “senior officials” are discussing whether to demote him.

The story — from senior White House reporter Jennifer Jacobs and senior justice reporter Sarah N. Lynch — said it was “unclear if finals decisions” have been made yet. It also did not mention what the key reason or reasons would be for demoting Woodward.

CBS pointed out “Woodward previously served as a defense attorney representing many prominent Trump allies in the past, including White House adviser Peter Navarro, FBI Director Kash Patel and Walt Nauta, who was charged by Special Counsel Jack Smith in the classified documents case.”

The report comes two days after Bondi was fired by Trump. Trump named Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche as acting attorney general right after, but it is unclear if he will keep the position long-term. CBS said EPA Administrator and former Republican congressman Lee Zeldin is one of the “front runners” to be the next AG.

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