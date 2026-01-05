Fox’s Jonathan Turley Mocks Maduro for Claiming He’s Still President While in ‘Prison Jumpsuit’

Law professor and Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley mocked Nicolás Maduro for claiming he was still the president of Venezuela on Monday.

During an appearance in court earlier in the day, Maduro insisted, “I’m still president of my country.” After anchor Sandra Smith asked Turley what had “struck” him most about Maduro’s time in court, he replied:

Well, his statement in court was remarkable that he’s still the president of his country. You would think that the prison jumpsuit would disabuse him of that concept, but certainly over 50 countries around the world would not accept that. And I don’t think the court will either. This is Noriega 2.0. I mean, he is going to be arguing that he is still the head of state entitled to immunity. I just think very few people believe that’s true. And he’s in a worse position than Noriega. So I expect that they’re going to stick the landing on this. This is going to go to trial, and he stands an excellent chance of being convicted. I mean, the only scarier thing than that operation for Maduro should be the superseding indictment. I mean, they have a lot on him — more than most of us imagine.

Later in the segment, after Smith played a clip of former attorney general Bill Barr defending the operation, Turley also took a shot at its critics.

“Well, I was baffled by all of the Democratic members that came out and said this was clearly illegal. There’s existing case precedent. Much of it was laid-, the foundation of that was laid by Bill Barr. I mean, this is in many ways a case that was built on the foundation that Bill Barr laid. And you see that coming out of the Noriega cases that these arguments failed. This is solidly within those navigational beacons to hold him for trial,” he argued. “They have not only these recordings that they say show him taking an active role in the criminal enterprise, but this wasn’t just simply a criminal enterprise, this was a family enterprise. And so you’ve got his son, his wife, facing very strong evidence. But you also have high-ranking former associates who have pled guilty, and they very well could be cooperating witnesses, including the former head of military intelligence in his country. That is an extremely daunting prospect for any criminal defense attorney.”

Watch above via Fox News.