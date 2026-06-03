Rep. Al Green (D-TX) told Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin to “shut up” after Mullin asked whether Green was accusing him of being “racist.”

During a Wednesday House hearing, Mullin got into a heated exchange with Green after he thought the lawmaker was calling him a “racist.” Green was referring to blown-up images of President Donald Trump and others, but Mullin stopped him cold when the word “racist” was dropped.

Green was discussing “racists” getting violent over “peaceful protests.”

“Racists take offense at peaceful protests. A racist, Mr. Secretary, would do what happened to Ruby—” Green began

“Are you calling me a racist?” Mullin asked.

Green said he was “reclaiming” his time as Mullin continued asking if he was being accused of being racist.

“Reclaiming my time, ask him to shut up,” Green said.

As Mullin continued, Green added, “Shut up! Shut up! It’s my time.”

“I’m not gonna let anybody call me a racist, chairman,” Mullin said.

House Committee on Homeland Security Chair Andrew Garbarino (R-NY) had to step in earlier in the hearing after Mullin got heated with a Democratic lawmaker he accused of pushing a “flat-out lie” about him.

“I never called him a racist. This is my time,” Green said.

Garbarino asked Green to “suspend” while Green asked again for the chair to tell Mullin to “shut up.”

“No one will call me a racist,” Mullin said, bringing up that his family is part Cherokee.

Green asked that his time be restored, and Garbarino said he’d suspended the clock.

“I will continue to interrupt as long as someone’s… calling me a racist,” Mullin said.

“I agree. As I said before there will be no addressing anyone’s character in a negative way,” the chair said, reiterating what he’d said during Mullin’s other dust-up with a lawmaker. “By the way, Mr. Green, when you’re speaking, I need you to speak into the microphone because I can’t hear you up here.”

Mullin then threw in another shot at Green, referring to him recently losing his primary for a reelection bid.

“Evidently, his constituents heard enough of him because they voted him out of office,” Mullin said.

“Mr. Secretary, please,” Garbarino responded.

Watch above via CSPAN.

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