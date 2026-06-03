‘Well, Thank You for Coming’: Rubio Roasts House Dem Who ‘Screamed’ At Him And Then Left

Secretary of State Marco Rubio was thrown for a loop when a Democratic lawmaker appeared to leave a hearing after using her time to torch Rubio and the Trump administration.

Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove (D-CA) slammed Rubio during a Wednesday hearing for calling out “corruption” in other countries, but not in the United States as Rubio tried to jump in and respond multiple times.

“I can’t say anything because you won’t let me,” Rubio said.

Kamlager-Dove pressed on.

“It is about credibility… and your creditability meter is on empty right now. This oil, who determines the barrels of oil that gets sold? How many of them? At what price does it get sold? Where is it going? I will let you. The onus is on you to prove that there is no corruption happening. That is your responsibility as the Secretary of State. And you know what? Normally, we would have access to that data. That’s the transparency,” she said.

“You just don’t know where to look,” Rubio fired back.

“But you’re not showing us any receipts. Well, then show us. Do you commit to coming back here with whoever the person is who is monitoring the sales of the oil? Bring them before this committee. Have the documentation. You don’t have this time yet. I am talking about your credibility and evidence, not your talking points,” Kamlager-Dove said as Rubio laughed.

The lawmaker added, “We are five months into this and no audits, zero visibility into the contracts that are awarded, zero transparency about where the money is going, and giving contracts with no transparency is exactly the reason why you shut down USAID, so practice what you preach.”

“Oh, she gets to scream now, too?” Rubio asked.

Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R-FL) asked that Kamlager-Dove words be taken down and offered Rubio some of her time to respond to the Democrat. Rubio, however, was taken aback when Kamlager-Dove appeared to be leaving the hearing.

“What kind of thing is this? What is this? You know, you get asked questions for five minutes, and you don’t get time to answer. It’s not a hearing. It’s like a dunk tank. What is this?” a shocked Rubio asked.

He continued, “How can I answer the question when you don’t even give me time?! I’ve had to use your time to answer their questions. Alright, whatever.”

As Salazar spoke, Rubio was distracted by Kamlager-Dove.

“Why is she leaving? I’m gonna answer her questions,” he said.

Kamlager-Dove could be heard yelling something unclear at Rubio.

“Oh, okay. Got it. Well, thank you for coming,” he said.

Watch above via CSPAN.

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