Fox’s Trey Yingst Reports Shocking Details On Unprecedented Rescue of Downed Apache Helicopter Pilots

Fox News Chief Foreign Correspondent Trey Yingst joined Fox Business host Stuart Varney on Tuesday to discuss the latest developments from the Middle East and offered some new reporting on the unprecedented rescue of U.S. airmen after their Apache helicopter crashed into the Strait of Hormuz on Monday.

Varney kicked it off by asking, “The president says he expects a deal soon. Is that going to happen, Trey?”

“Yes, Stuart. Good morning. That’s the big question. President Trump says ‘yes,’ and Iranian officials say ‘no.’ We’re also tracking another major development. A U.S. Apache helicopter went down near the Strait of Hormuz on Monday. Now, according to U.S. Central Command, in a statement, the soldiers were safely rescued within approximately two hours and are in stable condition. The cause of the incident is under investigation,” Yingst reported, adding:

CENTCOM spokesperson Captain Tim Hawkins confirmed to Fox News the U.S. crew members were rescued by an unmanned surface vehicle, a sea drone. This was an operational first for the U.S. Military, Hawkins told Fox News. Now, it’s not clear if the gunship went down due to enemy fire or a mechanical issue. It does come as the ceasefire with Iran is holding and the region braces to see what comes next. President Trump spoke after attending Game 3 of the Knicks-Spurs Finals. He did indicate negotiations toward a deal are ongoing, and he could have a better idea of where things stand in the days ahead. The president also discussed his call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the exchange of fire over the weekend.

Fox then played a quick clip from Trump from the night before, “We had a very good conversation and he was hit and he hit back, and I can’t blame him for that, but he was hit, he hit back, and now they’ve called it quits so they’re gonna just leave each other alone for–”

Yingst continued his report, adding, “After President Trump called on Israel and Iran to stop shooting, both sides agreed. Since then, Israel has continued to operate against Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon, launching new strikes overnight and issuing fresh evacuation orders this morning. Prime Minister Netanyahu addressed his country overnight with a message about Hezbollah.”

“In the past 24 hours, Iran and Hezbollah tried to impose a new equation on us. This equation is intolerable and unacceptable to me. They thought they could fire from Lebanese and Iranian territory at Israel and that we would not act. That did not happen and that will not happen,” said Netanyahu in a clip.

Yingst concluded, “With questions about whether the ceasefire could be broken again, international attention remains on the Strait of Hormuz, where the U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports is expected to continue. CENTCOM says U.S. forces disabled an unladen oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman on Monday after it tried to breach the blockade. An F-18 Super Hornet from the USS Abraham Lincoln fired a precision munition into the ship’s engineering and steering rooms. Since the blockades went into effect, 134 vessels have been turned around and seven additional vessels disabled.”

Watch the clip above via Fox Business.

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