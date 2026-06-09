‘You’re Not Happy’: Fox Biz Anchor’s Question on China Stops Trump Trade Adviser In His Tracks

Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro clearly didn’t want to talk about the administration’s decision to sell AI chips to Chinese companies when Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo asked him about it on Tuesday morning. But Bartiromo could tell he wasn’t thrilled with the move.

“You’re not happy about it,” Bartiromo said, after Navarro danced around her question.

A moment earlier, Bartiromo asked if it was a “good idea” for President Donald Trump’s administration to green light selling Nvidia H200 chips to 10 Chinese companies last month.

“We are under attack from China, weaponized. We’ve gotta watch ourselves. This stuff with chips, AI, that’s a whole different conversation I’ll be having coming back,” Navarro said, as he leaned forward and stuck out his arm.

“Bad idea,” Bartiromo said, interpreting his answer and body language.

Navarro then threw up his right hand as if to say “hold it,” which made Bartiromo laugh. He paused for a moment before saying, “I’m gonna stay in my own lane.”

He continued, “It’s a serious issue, and we’ve got to be very careful about what we’re giving to the Chinese. We’ve got to be more careful.” Bartiromo agreed it was a big deal.

Navarro then said China would rue the day it started to weaponize the rare earths and minerals.

They ended the segment there.

Navarro’s desire to not talk about the chip deal stood out, considering he was singing the president’s praises just last week on the issue of illegal immigration.

“Sir, you did a miracle when you came in! You shut that border down in a matter of days, to end a flood of millions of illegal aliens,” Navarro said. “A secure America is a safe America.”

That came during a televised meeting in the Oval Office. Navarro explained Trump was signing an executive order that would target “tariff evaders” at the border, allowing U.S. Customs Enforcement to crack down on illegal goods being smuggled into the country. He estimated the order would save $15 billion in its first year, and up to $100 billion in the long run.

Watch above.

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