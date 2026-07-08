Now that’s one way to put it.

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) slammed the Democratic Party for embracing upstart socialist candidates because the list of countries that have tried and failed with socialism is as long as “King Kong’s genitalia.”

Kennedy made the colorful comparison during an interview on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show on Tuesday night. The conservative senator said it after arguing his Democratic colleagues must be historically ignorant stooges to allow socialism to infect the party.

“They stand for the same thing: Kill all the millionaires, open all the prisons, open the border, defund the police, defund ICE,” Kennedy fired off. “Every single one of them knows the words to the Cuban national anthem. They’re all neo-socialists.”

He continued:

Now, unless you were playing Frisbee in the quad during history class or economics class, you know that the list of countries that has tried, that have tried socialism and rejected it is as long as King Kong’s genitalia. I mean, it’s not just Cuba. It’s the USSR, it’s China, it’s Vietnam, it’s Argentina, it’s Venezuela. I could keep going.

That comment got a chuckle out of fill-in host Kellyanne Conway, who smirked on as Kennedy went off.

Kennedy ripped the rise of socialism within the Democratic party after a handful of democratic socialist candidates have won primaries recently.

Two of those candidates — Darializa Avila Chevalier (D) and Claire Valdez (D) — are card-carrying Democratic Socialists of America members, just like New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D); Mamdani backed both Chevalier and Valdez in their primaries.

Kennedy backed off his King Kong comparison a minute after making it on Tuesday.

“I take back what I said about genitalia,” he said. “I probably shouldn’t have said that.”

Conway assured him it was no big deal.

“That’s OK. It’s quite the visual,” she said.

Watch above via Fox News.

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