Iran Accuses Trump of ‘Grave’ Ceasefire Violation While Pushing Its Own Peace Deal: State TV

Iran accused President Donald Trump of a “grave” ceasefire violation on Wednesday after U.S. forces carried out defensive strikes on missile sites and boats just days after the president declared a deal to end the conflict was effectively in place.

The accusation came as Iranian state television aired what it claimed was an initial draft framework for a potential agreement with Washington, but one that Fox News senior White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich said sharply diverged from what the White House was aiming for.

Speaking on America’s Newsroom on Fox News, Heinrich said the proposed framework demands for the U.S. to withdraw forces and lift its naval blockade in exchange for Iran restoring commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, which would continue under Iranian management.

“There are a number of points in here that appear to be very out of step with a lot of the U.S. red lines,” Heinrich said, cautioning viewers to “take this information with a very large grain of salt.”

The White House had not publicly responded to the claims, though Heinrich noted the administration has “repeatedly pushed back on premature reports and inaccurate reports about what these discussions entail.”

The developments threatened to complicate Trump’s efforts to present himself as the architect of a breakthrough peace agreement after days of re-escalating tensions in the region.

Iran is also reportedly demanding $24 billion in frozen funds as part of any broader agreement, a figure Heinrich said was already raising alarm among U.S. lawmakers concerned about offering major concessions to Tehran.

Meanwhile, Trump has brushed aside criticism from skeptics questioning his negotiating strategy and ability to secure what he has described as a strong deal. U.S. Central Command said the strikes on Monday were carried out in “self-defense” and intended “to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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