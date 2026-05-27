Retired General Declares Trump Is in Iran’s ‘Head’: IRGC Keeps Doing ‘Dumb Things’

Retired U.S. Army lieutenant general Keith Kellogg said President Donald Trump is in the “head” of Iran’s theocratic leadership and that his biggest problem when it comes to cutting a peace deal is that the country is in such disorder he doesn’t know who to negotiate with.

Kellogg shared his analysis on the Iran war during an interview on Fox News’ America’s Newsroom on Wednesday morning. He argued Trump’s mental advantage — coupled with its leadership being in a state of chaos — is spurring the Iranians to make stupid decisions.

“[The Iranians] decentralized all of the revolutionary guards ,so each one is in command of their own areas. That’s the reason you see them do dumb things like sending boats out into the gulf,” Kellogg said. “I don’t think [there is] control at the senior level at all — I think the president’s in their head. They know it. They’re on the losing side right now.”

That came a moment after Kellogg said Trump is currently dealing with four leaders in Iran, including the son of the recently-eliminated Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Kellogg said Khamenei’s son is theoretically in charge, but he has been MIA since he was reportedly maimed during joint U.S.-Israeli strikes at the start of the war.

“Right now I think the president’s got a problem, in that he doesn’t have anybody he can really deal with who can make any hard decisions,” Kellogg continued. “We don’t know if [Mojtaba Khamenei] is alive or how coherent he is. They have a major problem going on now. Who do we really talk to to who can make hard decisions? Right now it is supposed to be the supreme leader; we haven’t found him at all.”

Trump last weekend said a deal to end the war was coming together and would be announced “shortly.” That was followed by reports that a deal could take a week or more to finalize.

Watch above via Fox News.

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